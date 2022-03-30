Warzone Season 2 Reloaded March 30 update patch notes: Multiple bug fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded March 30 patch notes are here, covering several bug fixes for the battle royale. So, let’s run through everything that’s changed.

Addressing several bugs running rampant in the current season of Warzone, Raven Software‘s latest patch looks to remedy many instances that left the game unplayable.

Now that the patch is live, Raven has offered a peek behind the curtain to see what issues were addressed.

Warzone March 30 update patches Operator bug

Some of the most interesting news of the March 30 patch includes fixes to bugs that caused Operators to have incorrect parachute mechanics and drop-in speeds.

Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War Operators were gliding into the battle at a much faster rate, so, with the implementation of this latest fix, all Operators should be dropping in at the same speed.

The Warzone experience will continue to evolve throughout Season 2 Reloaded as the devs address bugs found throughout the game and add more content through consistent updates.

Warzone March 30 update: patch notes

Here is everything found in the latest patch – courtesy of Raven.

GENERAL

Private Matches have been updated to align with Public Match settings.

BUG FIXES