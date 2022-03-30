Warzone Season 2 Reloaded March 30 update patch notes: Multiple bug fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded March 30 patch notes are here, covering several bug fixes for the battle royale. So, let’s run through everything that’s changed.
Addressing several bugs running rampant in the current season of Warzone, Raven Software‘s latest patch looks to remedy many instances that left the game unplayable.
Now that the patch is live, Raven has offered a peek behind the curtain to see what issues were addressed.
Warzone March 30 update patches Operator bug
Some of the most interesting news of the March 30 patch includes fixes to bugs that caused Operators to have incorrect parachute mechanics and drop-in speeds.
Advertisement
Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War Operators were gliding into the battle at a much faster rate, so, with the implementation of this latest fix, all Operators should be dropping in at the same speed.
- Read More: Best Cold War AUG Warzone class loadout
The Warzone experience will continue to evolve throughout Season 2 Reloaded as the devs address bugs found throughout the game and add more content through consistent updates.
Warzone March 30 update: patch notes
Here is everything found in the latest patch – courtesy of Raven.
GENERAL
- Private Matches have been updated to align with Public Match settings.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent Operator parachuting functionality.
- Fixed an issue causing the Community Challenges under the Rebirth Reinforced Event tab not to display the current/updated challenge.
- Fixed an issue causing the Armaguerra 43 (VG) to appear in-game as Submachine Gun Charlie mistakenly.
- Fixed an issue causing the Circle to move outside of playable space on Caldera occasionally.
- Fixed an issue causing Party Invites notification text to appear misaligned.
- Fixed an issue causing Armor Satchels acquired via Heavy Weapon Crates to equip with 0 out of 8 Armor Plates available.
- Fixed an issue causing Heavy Weapon Crate pallets to appear as non-interactable ground loot.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Mode to appear on the menu while queueing for a Match.
- Fixed an issue causing a Scavenger Contract loot crate to spawn outside of reach on Rebirth Island.