Unique Owen Gun Warzone loadout gives it best TTK of any SMG

A unique Owen Gun loadout, designed by Warzone content creator and YouTuber WhosImmortal, elevates the CoD: Vanguard SMG to the fastest-killing weapon in the battle royale.

With Call of Duty: Warzone now deep into its second season of the CoD: Vanguard era, players are still getting to grips with the best weapons to use in Caldera.

Amongst those that has seen its popularity explode in Season 2 is the Owen Gun, the Vanguard SMG renown for its solid damage, range and manageable recoil.

Plenty of players are flocking to the Owen Gun following the significant nerfs the MP-40 received in the Season 2 update and, according to Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal, the Owen Gun can become the fastest-killing weapon in the game with the right attachments.

Best TTK Owen Gun Warzone Loadout

In a March 19 YouTube video, the popular creator unveiled his go-to Owen Gun setup for Season 2, seeing it become the weapon with the best TTK in the game – meaning it kills opponents faster than any other weapon.

“The other day I was sitting there thinking, ‘Is there a way I can make this even better?'” he said. “[And] I think I have found a way to build the Owen that actually gives it an absolutely insane TTK, one that is even better than it was before.”

He explained that the major change is towards attachments that improve fire rate and damage, meaning bullets will hit enemies harder and more frequently. In particular, this means adding the 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums, over the standard 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums.

The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: N/A

N/A Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Quick Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

As you’d expect, the Owen Gun’s recoil is made a little more difficult to control. It may take a little bit of practice to get used to and the YouTuber recommended swapping the underbarrel for the Carver Foregrip if you’re struggling to shoot accurately.

Once that’s mastered though, there are very few weapons that will drop enemies as quickly.