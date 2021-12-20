Best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout will have you speeding through Caldera and we’ve got the strongest Attachments and Perks needed to get the most of the Vanguard SMG in Season 1.

CoD Vanguard’s PPSh-41 is one of the most well-rounded SMGs in Warzone Pacific. Even as ground loot, it’s more than capable of wiping out a squad. But with the right setup, it transforms into one of the top guns in the battle royale today.

To give you the best odds of success, we’ve put together the absolute best PPSh-41 loadout you should be using to dominate Warzone Season 1.

From the optimal equipment to the strongest Perks, here’s all you need to know.

Best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: ZAC 300mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: ZAC Folding

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

With 10 attachments to pick from, it’s essential you have a clear goal in Warzone’s Gunsmith. For this particular PPSh-41 build, we’re aiming to boost movement speed without sacrificing too much accuracy.

To start out we have the Recoil Booster Muzzle, perhaps the most important pick in the entire setup. This attachment boosts your fire rate, drastically improving damage output as a result.

The ZAC 300mm Barrel is the first of many picks that aim to improve recoil control. Similarly, that’s where the ZAC Folding Stock comes into play to keep your shots on point.

Now to improve mobility, there are four key attachments that can’t be overlooked. First up is the Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel. This pick buffs your ADS speed, letting you snap onto a target with the PPSh-41 faster than usual.

The same can be said for the Fabric Grip Rear Grip to further improve this stat, and the Slate Reflector Optic also goes a long way to helping you get in and out of gunfights as quickly as possible.

Rounding out this loadout we have Fleet and Fully Loaded for the two weapon Perks. The former keeps in line with our goals and provides a massive boost to movement speed while the latter ensures you won’t run dry on ammo.

Best PPSh-41 Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Combat Scout

Secondary: BAR

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Keeping in line with most meta loadouts in Warzone, this PPSh-41 build comes equipped with EOD and Overkill. However, we’ve gone for a more niche pick in the third slot with Combat Scout.

Given the layout of Caldera and just how many bushes there are across the island, this Perk is extremely helpful. Dealing just a single hit of damage keeps enemy targets highlighted through walls, trees, cliffs, you name it. There’s no better way to keep track of the opposition than with Combat Scout.

When it comes to equipment, there’s no looking past the classic Frag Grenade and the recently buffed Stims. While the health regain from Stims is certainly important, it’s the speed boosts that make all the difference.

Popping a Stim at the right time can have you soaring into a fight and taking down foes before they can ever react.

How to unlock the PPSh-41 in Warzone

Unlocking the PPSh-41 SMG in Warzone requires you to reach level 51. This can be done across either Warzone itself or in Vanguard’s multiplayer modes. If you have access to both, your progress will even carry between the two.

Once you have access to the powerful weapon, you’ll then be able to grind through its own levels to unlock the strongest attachments listed above.

Alternatives to the PPSh-41 Warzone lodaout

If the fast-firing PPSh-41 isn’t quite doing it for you, an Assault Rifle like the Cooper Carbine could be the best fit. While this newer gun only just arrived in Season 1, it’s quickly becoming a problem in Caldera.

Using our optimal Cooper Carbine loadout can have you tearing through squads at much longer distances than the PPSh-41. You will lose a little of your agility, but it’s a great alternative when you want to mix things up.

So that’s all there is to know about the best PPSh-41 build in Warzone today. Although it’s a top contender for now, frequent balance updates are sure to keep the meta in flux moving forward.

Rest assured, we’ll keep this loadout updated to reflect all the latest changes. In the meantime, be sure to check out some other devastating Warzone loadouts below:

