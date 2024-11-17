Best Krig C loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Krig C returns to Call of Duty as a new Black Ops 6 and Warzone Assault Rifle with the launch of Season 1.



Its integration alongside other BO6 weapons has significantly shaken up the Warzone meta by providing players with a range of powerful new loadout options. With its high accuracy and easy-to-master recoil, the Krig C excels at all ranges, offering a highly versatile AR option this season.

Here’s the ultimate Krig C loadout for Warzone, featuring the best attachments, perks, and equipment to dominate the Season 1 meta.

Best Warzone Krig C loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto / Activision The Krig C was added to Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 1 update.

For a stealthy and versatile Krig C build in Warzone, the Jason Armory 2X optic is your go-to for medium-range clarity, providing quick and precise target acquisition. Pair it with a Suppressor to stay off the mini-map and avoid detection, while the Reinforced Barrel boosts bullet velocity and damage range, ensuring you can dominate mid-to-long-range engagements.

To manage vertical recoil, the Vertical Foregrip provides superior stability, while the Commando Grip further minimizes sway and improves aim control.



The Extended Mag II is essential for Warzone. It boosts the Krig C’s ammo capacity to 60 rounds, making it far easier to eliminate multiple enemies in a single engagement and fire long-range shots without frequent reloads.

The Balanced Stock boosts mobility and accuracy, ensuring you remain agile without sacrificing precision. Finally, the Recoil Springs smooth out your shots, making sustained fire— a main weak point with the Krig due to its recoil pattern—far more reliable and consistent. This setup enhances control, firepower, and overall performance in close and long-range engagements.

This setup maximizes control and overall performance in both close and long-range engagements, making it ideal for aggressive and stealthier playstyles in Warzone.

Best Krig C class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Specialty

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3 : Ghost

: Ghost Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Activision The perks in Warzone are slightly different now.

The Dexterity perk is key for improving mobility and accuracy by enhancing your aim while jumping, sliding, or diving, and reduces fall damage—perfect for quick escapes or aggressive plays.

Quick Fix is a must in the Warzone meta, instantly triggering health regeneration after securing a kill or applying an armor plate, helping you stay in the fight. Ghost is a must-have to stay off enemy UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors, keeping you undetected as you move through the map.

The Gunfighter Wildcard is ideal for maximizing the Krig C’s potential, allowing you to add three extra attachments for better accuracy and performance. With the AR not ranking as high as others in the meta, using all eight attachments is vital.

For equipment, Frag grenades offer a larger blast radius and are a reliable Lethal option, but Semtex excels with quick splash damage, making it the better choice for flushing enemies out of cover. Smoke Grenades as your Tactical provide essential cover for repositioning or advancing safely under fire.

Krig C pros and cons

PROS CONS Consistently powerful at all ranges Difficult to manage recoil during extended fire Good hipfire accuracy Average TTK Versatile weapon Slow Rate of Fire Easy to use

The Krig C has had a greater impact on the Black Ops 6 meta than in Warzone. While the AR is versatile and effective at all ranges, its slow Fire Rate and lower TTK compared to other Assault Rifles keep it from climbing higher in the rankings.

The GPR 91 continues to dominate as the best AR and long-range weapon in the Battle Royale, thanks to its superior TTK and exceptionally low recoil.

Similarly, the Model L is comparable to the Krig but edges it out as a more versatile jack-of-all-trades option. With a slightly better TTK, improved range, and a nearly identical attachment and perk setup, it offers a stronger overall package. That said, the Krig remains a solid and competitive choice for players seeking a reliable weapon.

How to unlock Krig C in Warzone

Dexerto / Activision Krig C is available to be unlocked for free on Page 6 of the Battle Pass.

To unlock the Krig C, complete Page 6 of the Season 1 Battle Pass by using Tokens to claim smaller rewards before securing it as the HVT for your custom loadouts.

If you don’t typically purchase the Battle Pass —new weapons are always available to unlock for free, so you can add the Krig C to your arsenal without spending a dime.

Warzone Krig C alternatives

The Model L has quickly become one of the top-ranked weapons in the Season 1 meta, serving as a strong alternative to the Krig C.

It offers similar vertical recoil control, a slightly faster TTK of 300 ms vs. 297 ms, and a longer effective range of 44 meters compared to the Krig C’s 42 meters, making it highly effective in mid and long-range combat.

You can view all our best Warzone loadouts dominating the meta during Season 1, including the Saug SMG, added as part of the seasonal update.