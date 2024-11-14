Best C9 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Having already cemented its place as a meta SMG in Black Ops 6, the C9 now looks to do the same in Warzone, and using this best loadout makes it the frontrunner to do so.

Warzone is officially in a new era, bringing a whole host of new weapons to Call of Duty’s battle royale. One of these is the C9, which is an incredible gun that offers impressive mobility and deals a ton of damage, making it an obvious pick for close-range engagements.

Needless to say, the C9 is one of the best SMGs you can use, so here’s our recommended loadout to dominate with this powerful gun, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best C9 loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

With it being an SMG, the C9 is best suited to fast-paced gameplay and rushing from one team to another. For this, the Ranger Foregrip is incredible, as it increases sprint speed and improves recoil control. You can make this build even more accurate by also using the Compensator, which we highly recommend.

While SMGs are great for playing fast, they have some obvious downsides. One of these is their lack of range, which is an area where the C9 struggles. Thankfully, using the Reinforced Barrel mitigates this, as it greatly improves both damage range and bullet velocity.

You’ll also want to equip the Extended Mag II, a drum magazine that takes the C9’s mag size from a meager 30 rounds up to an impressive 50 rounds. This is a must in all Warzone modes, but it’s especially important in Trios and Quads, where reloading makes you vulnerable and can cost you big time.

The Commando Grip is the final attachment you should use. This rear grip speeds up both the gun’s ADS and sprint to fire speed, making it feel snappy, which is perfect for an aggressive playstyle. If you want to push other teams and rack up kills, this attachment is a must.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Sprinter

Sprinter Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Wildcard: Battle Ready

Battle Ready Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

To get the most from the C9, you should use perks that improve mobility. Most notably, Dexterity reduces weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving, which makes your aim far more predictable when on the move.

You can partner that with the lethal combination of Sprinter and Gung-Ho, with these providing infinite Tac Sprint and allowing you to reload during Tac Sprint, respectively. Both have great synergy with one another, allowing you to constantly stay on the move and make it more difficult for enemy players to escape.

For your Wildcard, use Battle Ready to have instant access to both a UAV and Utility Box after picking up your loadout. This is a great option for players who want to be more aggressive, as it provides immediate intel to push other teams with confidence. Just be aware that this is countered by Ghost, so you can’t always trust what your radar is telling you.

In the lethal slot, a Throwing Knife is ideal to finish off downed enemies in an instant without having to waste ammo. Likewise, a Smoke Grenade is the strongest tactical, as it lets you lay down a smokescreen to create impromptu cover when in a pinch or needing to cross an open area. It’s no exaggeration to say that a well placed Smoke Grenade can single-handedly win you a game.

C9 pros and cons

PROS CONS Competitive TTK Medicore damage range Impressive mobility Average handling Fast fire rate Low bullet velocity Excellent iron sights Not the most versatile weapon

The C9 is one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone, with its lethality and fast fire rate making it a top-tier option for close-range gunfights. In many ways, it performs similarly to the MP5 and Lachmann Sub from past metas, which isn’t overly surprising given that the C9 is based on the same gun.

That means when using this, you can expect a highly competitive gun with great iron sights and impressive mobility. This is perfect if you prefer playing aggressive rather than waiting for other teams to come to you, which is necessary for players who want to rack up as many kills as possible.

However, the C9 is not perfect by any means. Like most SMGs from Black Ops 6, it is not particularly versatile and struggles outside of its maximum damage range of 13 meters. Beyond that, just about every assault rifle in Warzone will outgun it, so you’ll want to keep duels up close for the best results.

How to unlock the C9

The C9 is unlocked by reaching level 4, as this is when get access to custom loadouts. As such, it is one of the easiest guns to unlock in Warzone and getting it shouldn’t take you long at all.

Best C9 alternatives

The KSV is the best direct competitor to the C9, as it has similar stats but with a higher fire rate, albeit at the cost of increased recoil. Alternatively, the PP-919 is a much more accurate weapon but lacks in the damage department, making it a more accessible option that some players will enjoy using.

For more ideas on what to use, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are dominating the meta right now. Likewise, you’ll need to learn all about the new perks and equipment to create truly meta classes.