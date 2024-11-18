Best AMES 85 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

You can’t go wrong with a reliable assault rifle, and this AMES 85 loadout is one of the best in Warzone that you can use in the current meta.

Needless to say, the best assault rifles end up dominating Warzone’s meta more often than not. That has remained true following Black Ops 6’s integration, with the GPR 91 leading the way. That’s not the only AR that is competitive though, with the AMES 85 being another great option.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll need an optimized build to get the most out of it, with this AMES 85 loadout turning the BO6 gun into a laser-accurate weapon. We’ve also broken down the best perks and equipment to use with it so that you can dominate with ease.

Best AMES 85 loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Dexerto

It’s important that you build the AMES 85 to be as accurate as possible, and the best way to do this is by equipping both the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip. These provide a combined 30% reduction in vertical recoil and 35% to horizontal recoil, making the assault rifle much easier to control.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Equally, the Jason Armory 2X optic is great for the kind of long-range gunfights where the AMES 85 excels. It has a clear reticle and is easy to use, hence why this sight has become the go-to for so many meta Warzone loadouts.

The Reinforced Barrel is another attachment that is well worth using, with it boosting both damage range and bullet velocity. These are some of the most important stats in Warzone, as they help improve the gun’s performance at both medium and long range.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the Extended Mag II doubles the AMES 85’s magazine capacity from 30 rounds to 60 rounds. Since Warzone’s TTK is much longer than multiplayer, these extra rounds are often needed to down multiple players without having to reload.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Survivor

Survivor Perk 2: Sprinter

Sprinter Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

Survivor and Tempered are two perks that have fantastic synergy with one another. The Survivor perk reduces your health regen, while Tempered allows you to fully heal with just two armor plates rather than three. Using both of these perks lets you heal up incredibly fast and get back into the fight as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The third perk you’ll want to use is Sprinter to gain the ability to Tactical Sprint infinitely. This is fantastic for not only getting around the map faster but also pushing other teams and repositioning more easily. There’s never a time where being able to run more isn’t useful, making Sprinter an obvious choice.

For your wildcard, Overkill makes a lot of sense with the AMES 85, as this assault rifle struggles to compete at close range. As such, using it alongside a meta SMG like the Jackal PDW or PP-919 makes a lot of sense, with both of these being far more competitive up close.

Article continues after ad

A Smoke Grenade is the meta choice for tactical equipment, offering a portable cloud of smoke that can be thrown to cloak endangered teammates or cross otherwise treacherous areas. Likewise, a Throwing Knife is a top-tier lethal that can be used to quickly finish any downed enemies without having to waste ammo.

Article continues after ad

AMES 85 pros and cons

PROS CONS Competitive TTK at long range Isn’t competitive at close range Excellent damage range Low mobility Low recoil Below-average bullet velocity Fairly fast fire rate The Model L is just better

The AMES 85 is a legitimate meta contender, but not a meta-defining gun by any means. In many ways, it offers exactly what you would want from an assault rifle in Warzone: A good long-range TTK, low recoil, and a fast fire rate, with these traits making it nice and easy to use.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one big problem that holds the AMES 85 back – the Model L exists. The Model L is effectively the same gun as the AMES 85, except for the fact that it deals 36 damage per shot rather than 28. As a result, it kills quicker up close, allowing it to be more versatile.

Even so, the AMES 85 is not a bad weapon, and you could do far worse than using it. It still outclasses most MW2 and MW3 weapons, as well as the majority of BO6 guns. However, if you want to get the absolute most out of your loadout, the Model L is the superior option.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the AMES 85

You can unlock the AMES 85 in Warzone by reaching Level 19, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any AMES 85 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best AMES 85 alternatives

Dexerto

The Model L has a lot in common with the AMES 85, with both being highly accurate assault rifles that excel in long-range combat. However, the Model L has a faster close-range TTK thanks to its higher damage, making it the better all-around option. Alternatively, the DTIR 30-06 is another strong weapon if you prefer using MW3 guns instead.

Article continues after ad

For more top-tier guns, check out our best Warzone loadouts that ranks the battle royale’s top options. We’ve also listed the best SMGs and best Snipers to help you figure out what to use.