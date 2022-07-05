Best H4 Blixen Warzone loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

James Busby . 6 hours ago

The best H4 Blixen Warzone loadout can dominate opponents in the Warzone Season 4 update, so find out which attachments you should be using to gain a competitive edge.

Warzone Season 4 is in full swing, which means players will be looking for the best weapons to use. Well, the H4 Blixen continues to be one of the most dominant SMGs in the game. This deadly weapon offers excellent mobility and accuracy across close to medium-range engagements.

For those looking for a dominant secondary on Caldera and Fortune’s Keep, the H4 Blixen is certainly an incredibly strong option. While it hasn’t replaced Marco 5 as the most popular SMG, it’s sitting at a close third behind the MP40 and may steal the top spot in the next few months.

In order to help increase your KDA and chances of securing an all-important victory, we’ve outlined the best H4 Blixen loadout you should be using in Warzone.

Contents

Best H4 Blixen Warzone loadout

Activision The H4 Blixen is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

The best H4 Blixen loadout raises the SMG’s accuracy, fire rate, range, mobility, damage, and control. Having attachments that bolster all aspects of the gun make it incredibly versatile – an area that is incredibly important for building a lethal secondary.

First up is the M1941 Hand Stop and the Polymer Grip. Both of these attachments raise H4 Blixen’s accuracy, while also providing plenty of recoil control. Not only does this make getting close-quarters headshots much easier, but the ability to hit enemies at mid-range also becomes an option.

This is especially true given the Bergstrom 17″ F3 Barrel increases the gun’s damage and range potential. Combine the above with the added fire rate from the Recoil Booster and bullet velocity from Lengthened, and you have a recipe for a hard-hitting SMG.

Of course, while the H4 Blixen can be used in mid-range fights, it’s often best to switch to your AR during distant engagements. Fortunately, the Fleet Perk boosts your weapon swap and movement speed, giving you plenty of time to switch to your preferred weapon of choice.

Just like most meta SMG loadouts, the H4 Blixen uses the Quick Perk to enhance your mobility even further. After all, being able to run rings and outmaneuver your foes can give you a huge advantage, particularly in close-quarter engagements.

As you’ll primarily be using this weapon in close-quarter scenarios, we’ve used the Slate Reflector Optic. This sight offers the perfect amount of magnification for lining up head and body shots, while also not drastically impacting your view.

Lastly, the 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags ensure you have plenty of rounds to down multiple foes – an area that is important for any weapon in Warzone. The added ammo count also makes the H4 Blixen incredibly forgiving, so if you’re prone to missing your shots, then the 54 Round can help.

Best H4 Blixen setup (Perks & equipment)

Activision The H4 Blixen uses meta Perks and Equipment.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Primary: STG44

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Similar to many Warzone setups, our H4 Blixen loadout also utilizes E.O.D, Amped, and Overkill. E.O.D greatly reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, which, in a game like Warzone, is a great addition to your setup.

Amped allows you to switch between weapons faster, making it particularly useful if you do run out of bullets mid-fight. Lastly, Overkill allows you to equip the deadly STG44 loadout as your primary. While the H4 Blixen does have mid-range capabilities, having access to one of the best Warzone ARs will only increase your kill potential.

To round off this loadout, we’ve utilized Semtex and the Heartbeat Sensor in the Lethal and Tactical slots. Semtex is great at flushing out pesky campers, while the Heartbeat Sensor gives you the ability to track down your enemies.

How to unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone

In order to unlock the H4 Blixen, you’ll need to get three slide kills in a single match fifteen times. We recommend heading over to Vanguard and playing in the game’s standard multiplayer modes.

Not only will the smaller maps make encountering foes quicker, but the limited player health will also lead to plenty of easy kills. If you only have access to Warzone, then we recommend playing on Rebirth Island as this map favors close-quarter engagements.

Alternative to the H4 Blixen loadout

Activision The MP40 is one of the most popular guns in all of Vanguard.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the H4 Blixen, then consider using this MP40 loadout. This iconic weapon continues to be one of the best SMGs in Warzone thanks to its incredible mobility, damage, and fire rate.

It may not have as much range potential as the H4 Blixen, but it is incredibly dominant in close-quarter firefights. If you’re a fan of the run and gun playstyle, then you really can’t go wrong with the MP40.

So, there you have it, the best H4 Blixen loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 4. Make sure you check out our Warzone page and weapon loadouts below to get ahead in the new update.

