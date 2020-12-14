Best Warzone shotguns and loadouts to use for them

Shotguns are some of the most divisive weapons in Warzone, but there’s one thing you can’t deny: they’re game-winners, and they’re guaranteed to help you get more kills.

With the Warzone meta continuously evolving, we’ve seen several weapons be “must-have” in the Call of Duty battle royale, but shotguns are almost compulsory in Verdansk now, making close-range firefights that bit easier, especially when everybody else is using them.

Whether you’re still uninitiated to the shotgun club, or looking to see what your other options are, they’re all pretty good, so let’s take a look at which shotgun loadouts are best in Warzone. Pair any of these with a long-range weapon, such as the Kilo 141 assault rifle, and you’re going to be lethal across all ranges and gunfights.

It’s worth noting that with the fast-approaching Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, this could change, but we’ll be sure to advise on the best BOCW shotguns for Warzone too, when the meta shakes out.

Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: FORCE TAC Sentry

FORCE TAC Sentry Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The R9-0 is the most common shotgun in Warzone, often affectionately referred to as the “doof doof” due to NICKMERCS calling it as such thanks to its double-barrelled action that literally sounds like the gun going “doof doof.”

Read More: Warzone bug crashes game when picking up a contract

This loadout is one you’ve likely seen and been killed by plenty of times, and remains the most popular shotgun in the game.

Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT

ZLR J-3600 TORRENT Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

The JAK-12 is popular thanks to its fully-automatic fire, built like Modern Warfare 2’s AA-12, meaning you can simply hold down the shoot button and let the gun do its thing.

Alternatively, you can swap out the Dragon’s Breath rounds for the 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags, which are explosive rather than simply fire.

Best Origin 12 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler

FORCE Tac Impaler Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 12 Round Mags

If you’re looking for a non-Dragon’s Breath shotgun, this Origin loadout is a good one to go for. It’s got a great amount of damage behind it and can easily take enemies out in 3-4 shots, just simply aim straight and spam the trigger.

It has become less popular thanks to the inclusion of Dragon’s Breath Rounds as an attachments on the aforementioned shotguns, but should still help you pull off some big wins in Verdansk.

Best Black Ops Cold War shotguns for Warzone

If you’ve played much Black Ops Cold War at all, you’ll know that the shotgun options aren’t quite as powerful or varied as the original Modern Warfare weapons.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War glitch reveals all Season 1 weapon blueprints

However, it’s worth leveling up the Gallo SA12 in Cold War ready for Warzone integration on December 16, as this seems more likely to become a battle royale mainstay than the only other shotgun in the game, the Hauer 77.

Here’s what we would recommend putting on the Gallo, though this may change when the gun is actually added to Warzone:

Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Duckbill Choke Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

SWAT 5MW Laser Sight Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube

STANAG 12 Round Tube Stock: Wire Stock

That’s our top recommendations for Warzone shotguns, and unless the weapon class is seriously nerfed with the new Rebirth Island, we expect these guns to still be super popular and super powerful when Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives.