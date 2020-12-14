Logo
Best Warzone shotguns and loadouts to use for them

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:07

by Jacob Hale
Shotguns are some of the most divisive weapons in Warzone, but there’s one thing you can’t deny: they’re game-winners, and they’re guaranteed to help you get more kills.

With the Warzone meta continuously evolving, we’ve seen several weapons be “must-have” in the Call of Duty battle royale, but shotguns are almost compulsory in Verdansk now, making close-range firefights that bit easier, especially when everybody else is using them.

Whether you’re still uninitiated to the shotgun club, or looking to see what your other options are, they’re all pretty good, so let’s take a look at which shotgun loadouts are best in Warzone. Pair any of these with a long-range weapon, such as the Kilo 141 assault rifle, and you’re going to be lethal across all ranges and gunfights.

It’s worth noting that with the fast-approaching Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, this could change, but we’ll be sure to advise on the best BOCW shotguns for Warzone too, when the meta shakes out.

Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone

The R9-0 is one of the most popular weapons in the game.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE TAC Sentry
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The R9-0 is the most common shotgun in Warzone, often affectionately referred to as the “doof doof” due to NICKMERCS calling it as such thanks to its double-barrelled action that literally sounds like the gun going “doof doof.”

This loadout is one you’ve likely seen and been killed by plenty of times, and remains the most popular shotgun in the game.

Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

This JAK-12 loadout is an absolute monster in close-quarter firefights.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

The JAK-12 is popular thanks to its fully-automatic fire, built like Modern Warfare 2’s AA-12, meaning you can simply hold down the shoot button and let the gun do its thing.

Alternatively, you can swap out the Dragon’s Breath rounds for the 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags, which are explosive rather than simply fire.

Best Origin 12 loadout in Warzone

The Origin 12 was the weapon that really kicked off the shotgun meta in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 12 Round Mags

If you’re looking for a non-Dragon’s Breath shotgun, this Origin loadout is a good one to go for. It’s got a great amount of damage behind it and can easily take enemies out in 3-4 shots, just simply aim straight and spam the trigger.

It has become less popular thanks to the inclusion of Dragon’s Breath Rounds as an attachments on the aforementioned shotguns, but should still help you pull off some big wins in Verdansk.

Best Black Ops Cold War shotguns for Warzone

If you’ve played much Black Ops Cold War at all, you’ll know that the shotgun options aren’t quite as powerful or varied as the original Modern Warfare weapons.

However, it’s worth leveling up the Gallo SA12 in Cold War ready for Warzone integration on December 16, as this seems more likely to become a battle royale mainstay than the only other shotgun in the game, the Hauer 77.

The Gallo SA12 is the best shotgun in Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s what we would recommend putting on the Gallo, though this may change when the gun is actually added to Warzone:

  • Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube
  • Stock: Wire Stock

That’s our top recommendations for Warzone shotguns, and unless the weapon class is seriously nerfed with the new Rebirth Island, we expect these guns to still be super popular and super powerful when Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives.

Is PSN down? Users report PlayStation Network crash on December 14

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:35

by Daniel Cleary
Users in Europe and North America are reporting an outage on PlayStation Network on December 14, which seems to be affecting lots of players trying to play on any PlayStation console.

If you are trying to play games such as Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or others online on December 14, or simply using your PlayStation console as a media hub, it is possible that you may experience some difficulties, with thousands of users reporting a crash with the service.

It seems as if Sony are not yet aware of the problem, as at the time of writing the official PlayStation status page is reporting no issues on their end.

PlayStation are currently reporting no status issues.

A number of players are reporting issues with PSN, though it doesn’t seem to be particularly widespread right now. A lot of players are not having any problems with the service right now, so it’s unclear whether this is something slowly rolling across PlayStation users or simply only affecting a few.

After checking on our own consoles, we get a notification suggesting that PlayStation Network is currently undergoing maintenance when trying to share screenshots and video clips, so this could be a very compartmentalized issue with certain aspects of the online network.

As you can see in the graph below, many players are reporting outages with PSN at the time of writing on DownDetector, so if you’re going through this currently, you’re not alone.

Down Detector is seeing a lot of users reporting issue with PSN.

That said, many players are still able to get into games on the likes of Warzone and other multiplayer titles, so it’s not exactly clear how or why these issues are affecting certain users — whether it’s regional, game-specific or something else entirely.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with any new information as it becomes available.