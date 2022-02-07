Best Gallo SA12 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Black Ops Cold War’s Gallo SA12 is the most popular shotgun in Warzone due to its lethality at close range, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to get the most out of the weapon.

With such a huge arsenal of weapons to choose from, Warzone players can constantly change up their loadouts if they wish. However, it’s usually best to stick with a meta build if you want to maximize your win rate.

While Vanguard’s deadly Cooper Carbine and hard-hitting Bren are the go-to guns for players looking to compete in medium to long-range gunfights, they lack firepower at close quarters.

That’s why some of the community have been running the fan-favorite Gallo SA12. This Cold War shotgun can one-shot an opponent looking to rush your position, and can easily out-damage any SMG in an enclosed space.

Of course, to get the most out of the weapon you’ll need to run a meta loadout, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Gallo SA12 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Barrel: 21.4 Reinforced Heavy

21.4 Reinforced Heavy Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

For starters, you’re going to want to run the Agency Choke in the muzzle slot for sound suppression, vertical recoil control, and most importantly, bullet velocity.

After that, equip the 21.4″ Reinforced Heavy for the increased fire rate and damage range, allowing you to get off an extra shot just in case you don’t one-shot your opponent.

Next, run the Ember Sighting Point so you don’t have to waste any time ADSing, and don’t forget the No Stock attachment for the extra mobility just in case you’re chasing down an enemy.

Finally, make sure to round off the loadout with the STANAG 12 Rnd Tube so you can take out an entire squad without having to reload. This is especially useful when you’re holding down a position and a whole team is aggressively pushing to take you down.

Best Gallo SA12 Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our Gallo SA12 setup runs the typical meta choice with E.O.D to protect you from explosive damage, as well as Amped to make it easier to switch to your AR for medium-range skirmishes.

Next, you’ll definitely want to run Overkill with this class as the Gallo SA12 may pack-a-punch at short-range, but you’ll need your favorite AR alongside you for when opponents attempt to take you down from a distance.

We recommend the Cooper Carbine as it’s currently the most popular AR in the game and tears down enemies at long-range.

Finally, finish off the class with a Semtex to clear out enemies from cover and a Stim for a boost of health in the middle of a skirmish.

How to unlock the Gallo SA12 in Warzone

Unlocking the Gallo SA12 is incredibly simple in Warzone and doesn’t require players to complete any complicated challenges.

All you need to do is reach level 34 and the powerful shotgun will be yours to customize. Luckily, that should only take you a few hours of matches, but remember, you’ll still have to collect all of the individual attachments.

Alternative to the Gallo SA12 Warzone loadout

If the Gallo SA12 isn’t the shotgun for you, then it may be time to pick up a classic choice from the days of Modern Warfare and go with the JAK-12.

Another option that deals serious damage at close-range, you can’t go wrong with this weapon in an enclosed space. Capable of eliminating enemies in an instant, check out our dedicated guide if you’re looking for the meta build.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.