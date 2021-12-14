Best Warzone landing spots on Caldera map in Season 1

Warzone Season 1 in the CoD Vanguard era introduced Caldera, a vast open map that replaced Verdansk. While this enormous island is tough to master, here’s how you can get an early lead with the absolute best landing spots in the game today.

With Warzone Season 1 now in full swing, Verdansk is officially in the rearview mirror. Caldera now takes center stage as the vibrant locale gives life to an entirely new chapter in the CoD Battle Royale.

Steep hills, massive underground facilities, and wide-open fields come together across Caldera’s numerous POIs, making it a difficult area to fully comprehend. You’ll need to play dozens of games to properly get a grip on the new Warzone map, but we’ve got you covered with an early guide.

From the hottest drop spots in Caldera to the smartest landing zones, here’s a breakdown of the best places to start your run in Warzone Season 1.

Best Solo landing spot: Sub Pen

When playing alone, the best landing spot is often the safest. Dropping into a huge, open area won’t do you any favors. As a result, Sub Pen is arguably the ideal Solo drop spot to get you on your way to a victory.

Loot is plentiful here, so you’ll easily be able to armor up and equip some strong early-game weapons ahead of the Loadout Drops. Though the biggest upside of Sub Pen is its small, enclosed spaces.

With plenty of corridors and underground hangars, there’s a slim chance you’ll get third-partied in here. So take your time, loot up, and advance out of Sub Pen with the best odds for survival.

Best Duo landing spot: Docks

When you’re landing as a Duo in Warzone, you always want to ensure there’s enough loot to go around. Dropping into a small POI or even one that’s hotly contested might end your run short. So we’ve settled on Docks as a safe bet for any Duo game.

Not only is it stacked with tons of weapons, ammo, and cash, but vehicles are also present in the area. When you’re done looting up and taking down any early game threats, you can rotate right away and start pushing the pace.

Best Trios & Quads landing spot: Fields

With a full team by your side, it’s wise to land in a more open area and take advantage of your numbers. Dropping into Fields and specifically rushing for a few quick kills can be more than enough to set your team up for success.

Fields is obviously known for its long sightlines, but there are plenty of smaller buildings to keep you out of danger. Keep these in mind and always try to block off at least one angle as you advance, reducing the odds of a third-party interfering and spoiling the fun.

Best landing spot for high-kill games: Airfield

Whether you’re playing in Vanguard Royale or the regular Battle Royale playlist, Airfield is an extremely rewarding POI to start your run.

While it’s a hot drop in itself, with plenty of early fights to be expected, it’s the numerous vehicles that make Airfield a great place to kickstart a high-kill game. After wiping out any initial teams, you can instantly start rotating with the help of any planes or trucks still available.

Use these vehicles to your advantage. Track down Buy Stations, grab those UAVs, and get on your way to the next location as you push for kills above all else.

Hottest drop spot in Warzone Season 1: Peak

With the layout of Caldera, Peak is naturally the hottest drop spot in Season 1. As the name implies, it’s the highest point of the island.

Landing at Peak and clearing out any early squads – of which there will be plenty – gives your team a huge advantage. From this high point, you can easily control the flow of the match.

Regardless of where the zone may be focused, you rotate by jumping off and soaring down in any direction. Moreover, you’ll have the upper hand in any gunfight on your descent, with verticality slowing down all those below you.

It’s almost always a bloodbath at the beginning of any lobby, so don’t expect to control Peak without a huge effort. Drop in preparing for an early engagement and do your best to keep the entire team standing.

Best landing spot for easier wins in Warzone Season 1: Mines

If you’re looking for easier wins in Warzone and want to avoid the gamble with a hot drop, Mines is the POI for you. It’s one of Caldera’s biggest locations with plenty of space out in the open and underground as well.

Dropping here should give you enough cash to wait for the first available Loadout Drops, getting you on your way to a win. Just be sure to keep an eye on the hills as teams rotating in can get the jump on your team if you’re not careful.

Ultimately, each team is always going to have its preferred landing spots. Some are undeniably stronger than others, but just about any POI can be an effective place to start in Caldera.

But if you’re looking to get an edge, you can’t go wrong with our suggestions listed above.

