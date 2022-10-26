What is Valorant Premier? Riot reveals new competitive mode “beyond Radiant”

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Riot Games is bringing a new competitive mode in Valorant called Premier, that will allow players to go “beyond Radiant” with a new seasonal challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Premier.

Earlier this year, Riot Games shared its vision for the future of competitive Valorant and they have finally taken the first step toward it. They are bringing a new competitive mode to the game that aims at providing a higher competition than what players are used to in Ranked.

This new mode will be known as Premier and is entering its ‘Alpha’ stage. Consider it something like Faceit for CS:GO, which is often considered more competitive than regular matchmaking, but for Valorant.

If you’re wondering what’s Valorant Premier all about, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Riot Games Premier will have tougher competition that Ranked.

What is Valorant Premier?

As we mentioned earlier, Premier is a new competitive mode in Valorant that will provide a much higher level of competition to players compared to Ranked.

Riot aims to “present an even higher goal beyond Radiant that provides the most competition-hungry players with a rewarding challenge beyond ranked.”

The mode is set to be a new path to pro for players from the comfort of directly playing from their homes.

Who can play Valorant Premier?

Starting from November, the competitive mode is in its Alpha state and is limited to Brazil only. This means a slew of new features are absent from the mode at present and will be implemented in the coming days.

Premier will allow you or anyone to build a team and compete across a season of pre-scheduled matches. This means you may create a team with your friends, neighbors, or anyone, and battle for glory against some of the best teams from your region.

Once you build a roster, your team will be placed in a division where you’ll play across a persistent season composed of a mix of weekly matches and tournaments. If your team has everything it needs to win, you may even qualify for the end-of-season tournament to battle for being the Division Champions.

What will Premier alpha gameplay look like?

From November, players in Brazil will hop into the first broader test of Premier in Valorant. Here’s a rundown of all the key features that will be tested:

Team creation (with team logos and colors)

Server load

Tournament play (including a map pick-and-ban system)

Premier Score (and qualifying for the end-of-season tournament)

Matchmaking and queue health throughout the Alpha

General bugs, and a lot more.

The devs will gradually roll this mode out to the entire world as they make sure everything is going right according to their plans.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the new competitive mode “Premier” in Valorant. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant tips, guides, and content:

