All Lotus map changes in Valorant patch 8.0 update

Riot has finally revealed all the changes coming to the Lotus map with Valorant Episode 8 Act 1’s release. Here’s everything you need to know.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is about to drop in a week and Riot has revealed all the changes coming to the India-based map in the game, Lotus. These changes will drop with the patch 8.0 update starting January 8, 2024.

The plant sites of Lotus have undergone significant changes, with more corners introduced along with changes in approach and strategies. With that said, here’s a rundown of every change in Lotus in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1.

All Lotus map changes in Valorant

Riot Games

A site changes in Lotus

The first change to Lotus’s A site is near A main. The oblique beside A Link has now been replaced by a deep corner with a couple of boxes, ideal for defenders to hold angles.

Speaking of the A Link, defenders will now have much more estate as the connector has been expanded. The left side of the door (from B site) has a new area, which attackers will need to be very careful about.

Valorant patch 8.0 also reworks the A Hut, where it’s now enclosed and the space in between will no longer be present.

Riot Games

B site changes in Lotus

The first two changes within the B site are the reduced boundaries to plant the spike and an extension towards B Main.

Attackers will now have to work harder to take control of B site and plant the spike. Good news for Defenders though, as they have a new corner to catch enemies off guard.

Riot Games

C site changes in Lotus

The C site in Lotus has undergone heavy changes. The spike planting area is now extended towards the stairs while reducing the part that was near C Hall.

The stairway in C site has been expanded further towards C Bend, this is where the new spike planting area is. There are now four boxes stacked (2×2) instead of two next to the pillar.

So, there you have it — those are all the changes that are coming to Lotus in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1.

