Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 is upon us and so is a brand new Battle Pass. It has three types of skins and here all the cosmetics for different weapons along with all player cards, sprays, and more.

Right off the bat, Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 will kick off with an adorable premium Evori Dreamwings skinline. But the seasonal Battle Pass is what most players wait for, as it has all those cool-looking sprays, player cards, and most importantly Radianite Points as well as weapon skins.

So, here’s when the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass releases, how much it costs, and everything you get with it.

Valorant’s Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass will release on June 26, 2024, and is priced at 1,000 VP or roughly $10.

Like all previous iterations, it does come with a free tier too, and here are all the rewards included in that segment:

Bubble Pop Classic

That’s Terrifying Spray

Tanghulu Gun Buddy

Dream Bubble Card

Epilogue: Bot Means Business Card

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass skins

E9A1 Battle Pass offers three types of skins – Bubble Pop, Bumble Brigade, and Convergence.

Bubble Pop skinline : Includes skins for Classic, Guardian, Judge, Vandal, and Melee.

: Includes skins for Classic, Guardian, Judge, Vandal, and Melee. Bumble Brigade skinline : Includes skins for Ghost, Ares, Judge, and Bulldog.

: Includes skins for Ghost, Ares, Judge, and Bulldog. Convergence skinline: Frenzy, Marshal, Phantom, and Stinger.

All player cards in Episode 9 Act 1 BP

The image below has all the player cards from E9A1 battle pass.

There are 13 player cards in total and here are their names:

Bot Means Busin

Bubble Pop

Bumble Brigade

Convergence

Deadlock

Death’s Worst Enemies

Dream Bubble

Epilogue Bot Means Business

Home Again Viper

In Bloom

Lost and Found

Sonic Sensor Schema

TactiSummer

All sprays

These are all the sprays you can get from this battle pass:

There are 14 sprays in total and here are their names from left to right:

Prowler Pop

That’s Terrifying

Blinded Again

Dream Squad

Guns On Me

Power of Five

We Did It Team

Cover Me

Let Me Out

Gotta One Tap

Ultimate Shame

Bumble Brigade

Convergence

Aint My Time

All gun buddies

We get 9 Gun Buddies in total and here are their names from left to right:

Brimsicle

Melondramatic

Tanghulu

Chasing Clouds

Bumble Brigade

Coin EP9 A1

Bubble Pop

Convergence

Mini Espresso

The premium skinline and Battle Pass will be the same for Valorant on consoles. With patch 9.00, Competitive also arrives for Valorant consoles, which means you can get the best out of these skins in that game mode.

If you’re new to Valorant on consoles, check our best controller settings and the best crosshairs used by pros in VCT.