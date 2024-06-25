Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewardsRiot Games
Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 is upon us and so is a brand new Battle Pass. It has three types of skins and here all the cosmetics for different weapons along with all player cards, sprays, and more.
Right off the bat, Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 will kick off with an adorable premium Evori Dreamwings skinline. But the seasonal Battle Pass is what most players wait for, as it has all those cool-looking sprays, player cards, and most importantly Radianite Points as well as weapon skins.
So, here’s when the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass releases, how much it costs, and everything you get with it.
Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass release date and price
Valorant’s Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass will release on June 26, 2024, and is priced at 1,000 VP or roughly $10.
Like all previous iterations, it does come with a free tier too, and here are all the rewards included in that segment:
- Bubble Pop Classic
- That’s Terrifying Spray
- Tanghulu Gun Buddy
- Dream Bubble Card
- Epilogue: Bot Means Business Card
Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass skins
E9A1 Battle Pass offers three types of skins – Bubble Pop, Bumble Brigade, and Convergence.
- Bubble Pop skinline: Includes skins for Classic, Guardian, Judge, Vandal, and Melee.
- Bumble Brigade skinline: Includes skins for Ghost, Ares, Judge, and Bulldog.
- Convergence skinline: Frenzy, Marshal, Phantom, and Stinger.
All player cards in Episode 9 Act 1 BP
The image below has all the player cards from E9A1 battle pass.
There are 13 player cards in total and here are their names:
- Bot Means Busin
- Bubble Pop
- Bumble Brigade
- Convergence
- Deadlock
- Death’s Worst Enemies
- Dream Bubble
- Epilogue Bot Means Business
- Home Again Viper
- In Bloom
- Lost and Found
- Sonic Sensor Schema
- TactiSummer
All sprays
These are all the sprays you can get from this battle pass:
There are 14 sprays in total and here are their names from left to right:
- Prowler Pop
- That’s Terrifying
- Blinded Again
- Dream Squad
- Guns On Me
- Power of Five
- We Did It Team
- Cover Me
- Let Me Out
- Gotta One Tap
- Ultimate Shame
- Bumble Brigade
- Convergence
- Aint My Time
All gun buddies
We get 9 Gun Buddies in total and here are their names from left to right:
- Brimsicle
- Melondramatic
- Tanghulu
- Chasing Clouds
- Bumble Brigade
- Coin EP9 A1
- Bubble Pop
- Convergence
- Mini Espresso
The premium skinline and Battle Pass will be the same for Valorant on consoles. With patch 9.00, Competitive also arrives for Valorant consoles, which means you can get the best out of these skins in that game mode.
