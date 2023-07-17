VCT 2024 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors

Valorant esports still has one major competition left for fans to get excited for.

The 2024 VCT rostermania season should see multiple rosters and Valorant teams shuffle around their players as the next season looms. Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors here.

2021 Valorant world champion BONECOLD benched by Vitality.

The 2023 VCT season ends on August 26.

The official free-agency window has yet to be announced.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 season is set to end on August 26 as the first year of the partnered league system comes to a conclusion. The teams that missed out on Valorant Champions 2023 might be looking to get a head start and retool their rosters right away, while the ones that will be in Los Angeles will have to wait before they can pull the trigger on changes.

The Challengers Leagues across the world showcased many rising talents waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves at the highest level. There are also star players, like Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina, angling to return to tier 1 play this offseason after some time away.

yay is one of the biggest free agents heading into the off-season

Many Challengers League squads will be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the partner leagues in 2024. But outside of big moves made by those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves by the 33 teams in the Americas, EMEA and Pacific leagues.

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

VCT Americas league rosters

Team Players 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells, thwifo Cloud9 leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert Evil Geniuses Apotheon, C0M, Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Demon1, ScrewFace, icy FURIA qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n KRÜ NagZ, Klaus, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, keznit, ddx Leviatán kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, Torito LOUD aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz, stk MIBR jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin NRG s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, ethos Sentinels TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, Marved The Guard neT, trent, tex, JonahP, valyn

VCT EMEA league rosters

Team Players BBL AsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk FUT mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, Muj Giants Fit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye, Milan KCorp ScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, ZE1SH KOI koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo, Goked NAVI ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed, LATEKS Heretics keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, AvovA, benjyfishy Liquid soulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick Vitality ceNder, MOLSI, Destrian Gentle Mates beyAz, TakaS, logaN, nataNk, Wailers, APO

VCT Pacific league rosters

Team Players DetonatioN Gaming Suggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, takej, Seoldam DRX stax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9 Gen.G Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, GodDead, Sylvan Global Esports AYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast Paper Rex f0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41, something, cgrs RRQ EJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, xffero T1 ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO Talon Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS, Patiphan Team Secret BORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne ZETA DIVISION Laz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce Bleed Deryeon, crazyguy, juicy, Nephh, sScary

2024 offseason tracker for Valorant league rosters

June 16:

Team Vitality moves BONECOLD to the bench.

June 15: