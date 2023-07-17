EsportsValorant

VCT 2024 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors

VCT Masters TOkyo crowd before Valorant ChampionsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Valorant esports still has one major competition left for fans to get excited for.

The 2024 VCT rostermania season should see multiple rosters and Valorant teams shuffle around their players as the next season looms. Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors here.

  • 2021 Valorant world champion BONECOLD benched by Vitality.
  • The 2023 VCT season ends on August 26.
  • The official free-agency window has yet to be announced.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 season is set to end on August 26 as the first year of the partnered league system comes to a conclusion. The teams that missed out on Valorant Champions 2023 might be looking to get a head start and retool their rosters right away, while the ones that will be in Los Angeles will have to wait before they can pull the trigger on changes.

Article continues after ad

The Challengers Leagues across the world showcased many rising talents waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves at the highest level. There are also star players, like Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina, angling to return to tier 1 play this offseason after some time away.

yay Cloud9 VCT LOCK INColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
yay is one of the biggest free agents heading into the off-season

Many Challengers League squads will be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the partner leagues in 2024. But outside of big moves made by those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves by the 33 teams in the Americas, EMEA and Pacific leagues.

Article continues after ad

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

VCT Americas league rosters

TeamPlayers
100 ThievesAsuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells, thwifo
Cloud9leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert
Evil GeniusesApotheon, C0M, Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Demon1, ScrewFace, icy
FURIAqck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
KRÜNagZ, Klaus, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, keznit, ddx
LeviatánkiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, Torito
LOUDaspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz, stk
MIBRjzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
NRGs0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, ethos
SentinelsTenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, Marved
The GuardneT, trent, tex, JonahP, valyn

VCT EMEA league rosters

TeamPlayers
BBLAsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL
FnaticBoaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
FUTmojj, qw1, MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, Muj
GiantsFit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye, Milan
KCorpScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, ZE1SH
KOIkoldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo, Goked
NAVIANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed, LATEKS
Hereticskeloqz, Boo, Mixwell, AvovA, benjyfishy
Liquidsoulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick
VitalityceNder, MOLSI, Destrian
Gentle MatesbeyAz, TakaS, logaN, nataNk, Wailers, APO

VCT Pacific league rosters

TeamPlayers
DetonatioN GamingSuggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, takej, Seoldam
DRXstax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9
Gen.GMeteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, GodDead, Sylvan
Global EsportsAYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast
Paper Rexf0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41, something, cgrs
RRQEJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, xffero
T1ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO
TalonCrws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS, Patiphan
Team SecretBORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne
ZETA DIVISIONLaz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce
BleedDeryeon, crazyguy, juicy, Nephh, sScary

2024 offseason tracker for Valorant league rosters

June 16:

  • Team Vitality moves BONECOLD to the bench.

June 15:

  • Global Esports announce that WRONSKI has stepped down from the team and retired from pro competition.

Related Topics