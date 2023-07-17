VCT 2024 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors
Valorant esports still has one major competition left for fans to get excited for.
The 2024 VCT rostermania season should see multiple rosters and Valorant teams shuffle around their players as the next season looms. Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors here.
- 2021 Valorant world champion BONECOLD benched by Vitality.
- The 2023 VCT season ends on August 26.
- The official free-agency window has yet to be announced.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 season is set to end on August 26 as the first year of the partnered league system comes to a conclusion. The teams that missed out on Valorant Champions 2023 might be looking to get a head start and retool their rosters right away, while the ones that will be in Los Angeles will have to wait before they can pull the trigger on changes.
The Challengers Leagues across the world showcased many rising talents waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves at the highest level. There are also star players, like Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina, angling to return to tier 1 play this offseason after some time away.
Many Challengers League squads will be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the partner leagues in 2024. But outside of big moves made by those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves by the 33 teams in the Americas, EMEA and Pacific leagues.
Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.
VCT Americas league rosters
|Team
|Players
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells, thwifo
|Cloud9
|leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert
|Evil Geniuses
|Apotheon, C0M, Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Demon1, ScrewFace, icy
|FURIA
|qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
|KRÜ
|NagZ, Klaus, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, keznit, ddx
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, Torito
|LOUD
|aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz, stk
|MIBR
|jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
|NRG
|s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, ethos
|Sentinels
|TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, Marved
|The Guard
|neT, trent, tex, JonahP, valyn
VCT EMEA league rosters
|Team
|Players
|BBL
|AsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL
|Fnatic
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
|FUT
|mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, Muj
|Giants
|Fit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye, Milan
|KCorp
|ScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, ZE1SH
|KOI
|koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo, Goked
|NAVI
|ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed, LATEKS
|Heretics
|keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, AvovA, benjyfishy
|Liquid
|soulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick
|Vitality
|ceNder, MOLSI, Destrian
|Gentle Mates
|beyAz, TakaS, logaN, nataNk, Wailers, APO
VCT Pacific league rosters
|Team
|Players
|DetonatioN Gaming
|Suggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, takej, Seoldam
|DRX
|stax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9
|Gen.G
|Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, GodDead, Sylvan
|Global Esports
|AYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast
|Paper Rex
|f0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41, something, cgrs
|RRQ
|EJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, xffero
|T1
|ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO
|Talon
|Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS, Patiphan
|Team Secret
|BORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne
|ZETA DIVISION
|Laz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce
|Bleed
|Deryeon, crazyguy, juicy, Nephh, sScary
2024 offseason tracker for Valorant league rosters
June 16:
- Team Vitality moves BONECOLD to the bench.
June 15:
- Global Esports announce that WRONSKI has stepped down from the team and retired from pro competition.