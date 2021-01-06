Logo
How to get free Valorant loot drops with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:15 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 17:17

by Lauren Bergin
Twitch Prime rewards with killjoy
Riot Games / Twitch

Riot Games has announced that they are partnering with Twitch to release some free Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming users. Here’s what you’ll need to do to claim these in-game rewards.

One of the things that Valorant fans love most is the game’s awesome selection of gun cosmetics. From skins that look like firebereathing dragons to adorable little gun buddies in the shape of Middle Eastern teapots, the creativity put into every little detail is impeccable.

These all cost money though, sometimes a lot of money. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some free cosmetics and rewards, then Amazon Prime Gaming are here to help. Just as they’ve done with League of Legends, Riot have partnered with the online retail behemoth to bring free monthly Valorant drops to Prime users.

So, excited to see if you qualify for some cool new stuff? Here’s how to claim your Valorant Prime rewards.

How to link your Valorant account to Twitch Prime

gun buddy in valorant
Riot Games
Riot is giving out free Valorant rewards with Prime Gaming.

Valorant players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access to these exclusive loot drops, to get your hands on some new cosmetics. Before you can claim these rewards, though, you will need to connect your Riot Games account to your subscribed Twitch account.

To link your accounts, you’ll simply need to follow the steps below.

  1. Log into your Riot Games account.
  2. Sign-in to your Twitch account.
  3. When you log in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings.
  4. Find the Riot Games tab, press the ‘Connect’ button, and ‘Authorize’.
  5. You will now be able to claim your Prime Gaming loot drops.

How to get Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming

Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming Pay Respects Gun Buddy

Once you’ve connected your account, you can go ahead and start collecting your loot. Here’s how you do it:

  1. When the rewards are live, visit the Valorant page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website.
  2. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription.
  3. Click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to your reward.
  4. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is also worth noting that the rewards are only available for a month before they are replaced with the next item. So, be sure to grab any items before they expire!

Valorant Prime Gaming Rewards: January

To start off the new year in style, Riot have gifted Prime Gaming fans with 10 Radianite Points, the in-game currency that are used to upgrade and evolve weapons. Worth ~$7.50, 10 points will net you one upgrade to your chosen weapon.

Make sure you keep checking back with us each month to see what the newest drop is and, most importantly, why you want it!

Warzone update nerfs DMR, MAC-10, Diamatti, Type 63: Patch Notes

Published: 6/Jan/2021 16:41 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 16:55

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone dmr diamatti type 63 mac-10 nerfs
Activision

In a new Call of Duty: Warzone patch, Black Ops Cold War’s DMR, MAC-10, dual Diamattis and Type 63 have all been nerfed — ending what was potentially the most oppressive Verdansk meta to date. 

It took a few days for the DMR and MAC-10 to be discovered and then a few more for the dual Diamattis to come into play. But, in the weeks since Black Ops Cold War: Season 1 debuted Warzone integration, the Cold War meta has become a sore point throughout the Warzone community.

Now, just a day after promising adjustments, Raven Software have taken to Twitter to announce that the three meta weapons (DMR 14, MAC-10, dual wield Diamattis) and the likely successor (Type 63, another tactical rifle) are all getting nerfed in a quick update.

For all but the Diamattis, the nerfs come with headshot damage tweaks and, for the tactical rifles, some recoil changes. Interestingly, this sets a concrete meta into a liquidated flux, but players do have some theories for the next meta already.

Offered to the community without an official patch notes blog, but instead with a tweet, Raven have quickly described the adjustments for each of the weapons. While this doesn’t give exact numbers, Warzone fans are likely to begin experimenting immediately in an effort to discover just how harshly these guns have been treated.

For the two tactical rifles, DMR and Type 63, headshot damage has been decreased and recoil has, conversely, been increased. This should limit their damage capacity (good bye, two-shot, fully armored kills at any range) and raise their skill cap, ensuring that shots aren’t as easy to hit as they once were. For the MAC-10, the headshot multiplier has simply been decreased — meaning the damage ceiling is lowered, but the gun’s range is untouched, keeping it viable.

And, finally, the Ghosted assassin’s dream, the dual Diamattis, have been doubly nerfed so that 1) their hip fire spread is wider and, therefore, less accurate and 2) their already-uninspiring damage range has been further cut, seemingly putting the pistols in the “could maybe try to melee instead” range. While every gun will still need to be tested to determine just how harsh the nerfs are, the community is excited to find out.

As Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s tweet indicates, people are desperate for the DMR to be put away alongside the most OP guns in Verdansk history. It remains to be seen if the gun has truly been “nerfed into the ground and completely unusable,” but fans are likely already trying to discover the next meta.

As far as current theories, people expect that a FFAR and Kar98k loadout could come into play, while also wondering if a Cold War LMG could make its presence felt.

January 16 Warzone full patch notes

  • DMR 14: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Type 63: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Mac-10: Decreased headshot multiplier
  • Dual Diamattis: Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range

(It’s worth bearing in mind that these changes are solely being made in Warzone as well, so the Cold War multiplayer experience is untouched by these adjustments.)