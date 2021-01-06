How to get free Valorant loot drops with Twitch Prime Gaming

Riot Games has announced that they are partnering with Twitch to release some free Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming users. Here’s what you’ll need to do to claim these in-game rewards.

One of the things that Valorant fans love most is the game’s awesome selection of gun cosmetics. From skins that look like firebereathing dragons to adorable little gun buddies in the shape of Middle Eastern teapots, the creativity put into every little detail is impeccable.

These all cost money though, sometimes a lot of money. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some free cosmetics and rewards, then Amazon Prime Gaming are here to help. Just as they’ve done with League of Legends, Riot have partnered with the online retail behemoth to bring free monthly Valorant drops to Prime users.

So, excited to see if you qualify for some cool new stuff? Here’s how to claim your Valorant Prime rewards.

How to link your Valorant account to Twitch Prime

Valorant players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access to these exclusive loot drops, to get your hands on some new cosmetics. Before you can claim these rewards, though, you will need to connect your Riot Games account to your subscribed Twitch account.

To link your accounts, you’ll simply need to follow the steps below.

Log into your Riot Games account. Sign-in to your Twitch account. When you log in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings. Find the Riot Games tab, press the ‘Connect’ button, and ‘Authorize’. You will now be able to claim your Prime Gaming loot drops.

How to get Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming

Once you’ve connected your account, you can go ahead and start collecting your loot. Here’s how you do it:

When the rewards are live, visit the Valorant page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription. Click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to your reward. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is also worth noting that the rewards are only available for a month before they are replaced with the next item. So, be sure to grab any items before they expire!

Valorant Prime Gaming Rewards: January

To start off the new year in style, Riot have gifted Prime Gaming fans with 10 Radianite Points, the in-game currency that are used to upgrade and evolve weapons. Worth ~$7.50, 10 points will net you one upgrade to your chosen weapon.

Make sure you keep checking back with us each month to see what the newest drop is and, most importantly, why you want it!