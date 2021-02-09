Riot Games’ Valorant is currently only available on Windows OS, but do the developers plan on Valorant coming to Mac?

One of the most disappointing parts of being a Mac user is that the Apple OS denies you access to a whole host of amazing games. Valorant is one of these games, as despite Riot Games’ iconic League of Legends being available to us Mac users (albeit a bit glitchy) their FPS title remains out of reach.

Riot have revealed to console players that they’re in luck, and that the hit game will be coming to console at some point. Mac users, however, have been left in the dark as to whether or not they’ll ever be able to step foot onto Future Earth.

Is Valorant on Mac?

Valorant is not currently available for Mac users, and it looks as though this isn’t something that’s going to change anytime soon.

A post on Reddit cracked open the debate once more, and has received a response from RiotBrentmeister, Riot Games’ Senior Software Engineer that specializes in Client & Server Performance for Valorant.

“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but there are no current plans for Valorant to support Mac OSX. For now, to play Valorant you’ll just have to bite the bullet and free up space for bootcamp or build a Windows PC.”

They go on to clarify that “I do feel for you here though. I worked on porting LoL to Mac native all those years ago and have seen firsthand the development time it takes to port to / maintain Mac. As much as we’d like to reach every platform and player we have to look at where our development time is most effective for the entire playerbase.”

How to download and play Valorant on Mac

As one respondent points out, several players have claimed that Vanguard, Riot Games’ anti-cheat software, is the reason for the game being non-translatable to Mac.

Brentmeister has quashed these rumors, writing “Vanguard would need to be ported to support MacOSX but it’s not a Vanguard issue alone.”

So, the alternative, if you don’t want to build or buy a Windows PC or laptop, is to use Bootcamp. This allows you to run the Windows operating system on your Mac.

This way, you essentially turn your Mac into a Windows computer, and can proceed to download Valorant as normal from the official website.

Whether we like it or not it seems like a Mac version of Valorant is not on the development cards for the near future. However, as further information is announced regarding the status of an Apple OS Valorant we’ll add it here for you to check out.