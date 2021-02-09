Logo
Valorant

Can you play Valorant on Mac?

Published: 9/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 13:31

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Phoenix Jett Mac OS Apple
Riot Games, Apple

Riot Games

Riot Games’ Valorant is currently only available on Windows OS, but do the developers plan on Valorant coming to Mac?

One of the most disappointing parts of being a Mac user is that the Apple OS denies you access to a whole host of amazing games. Valorant is one of these games, as despite Riot Games’ iconic League of Legends being available to us Mac users (albeit a bit glitchy) their FPS title remains out of reach.

Riot have revealed to console players that they’re in luck, and that the hit game will be coming to console at some point. Mac users, however, have been left in the dark as to whether or not they’ll ever be able to step foot onto Future Earth.

Is Valorant on Mac?

Valorant's Agents.
Riot Games
Riot Games’ flagship FPS is available for Windows PC users only.

Valorant is not currently available for Mac users, and it looks as though this isn’t something that’s going to change anytime soon.

A post on Reddit cracked open the debate once more, and has received a response from RiotBrentmeister, Riot Games’ Senior Software Engineer that specializes in Client & Server Performance for Valorant.

“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but there are no current plans for Valorant to support Mac OSX. For now, to play Valorant you’ll just have to bite the bullet and free up space for bootcamp or build a Windows PC.”

They go on to clarify that “I do feel for you here though. I worked on porting LoL to Mac native all those years ago and have seen firsthand the development time it takes to port to / maintain Mac. As much as we’d like to reach every platform and player we have to look at where our development time is most effective for the entire playerbase.”

How to download and play Valorant on Mac

Valorant's in-built anti-cheat system.
Riot Games
Valorant’s anti-cheat system has been blamed for Valorant’s Windows PC exclusivity.

As one respondent points out, several players have claimed that Vanguard, Riot Games’ anti-cheat software, is the reason for the game being non-translatable to Mac.

Brentmeister has quashed these rumors, writing “Vanguard would need to be ported to support MacOSX but it’s not a Vanguard issue alone.”

So, the alternative, if you don’t want to build or buy a Windows PC or laptop, is to use Bootcamp. This allows you to run the Windows operating system on your Mac.

This way, you essentially turn your Mac into a Windows computer, and can proceed to download Valorant as normal from the official website.

Whether we like it or not it seems like a Mac version of Valorant is not on the development cards for the near future. However, as further information is announced regarding the status of an Apple OS Valorant we’ll add it here for you to check out.

Call of Duty

Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 9/Feb/2021 13:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pellington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pellington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pellington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pellington.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout

Activision
There’s an easy way to make a great quick scoping loadout for the Tundra.

This loadout is perfect for quick scoping as it provides a balance of both speed and damage. This means its ADS time is quick enough to take out enemies in an instant, but it also won’t trouble you with constant hit markers when you land a shot.

Here’s everything you need to equip to create the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Cold War:

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Perks

  • 1. Tactical Mask
  • 2. Gear Head
  • 3. Ghost

Wild Card

  • Law Breaker

Equipment

  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Lethal: Semtex

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want to use the 28.2 Tiger Team, this will ensure you won’t have to worry about any hit markers as it increases the weapon’s damage and fire rate by 20%. Although the barrel decreases the weapon’s ammo capacity, it’s a worthy trade-off to be able to one-tap your opponents.

Now, for the handle, the Airborne Elastic is perfect for the Tundra as it mitigates a lot of the weapon’s flaws. For one, it provides 12% ADS time which is essential for the gun as it is extremely slow without the correct attachments. As well as this, the Elastic Wrap’s 90% flinch resistance is key when taking on players head-to-head with the weapon.

Activision
The Tundra is still a formidable weapon in BOCW, despite handling heavier than the Pellington.

You’ll also want a 7 Rnd mag on the Tundra. Although this attachment doesn’t provide anything special it’s one of the few magazines that doesn’t add any serious setbacks to the weapon and the extra ammo will always be helpful while quick scoping.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a powerful LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your online matches. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War weapon loadouts.