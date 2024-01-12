Valorant players blast “sh**test” battle pass after Episode 8 launch

Check out all the new skins and cosmetics in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battle Pass.

Valorant fans are taking aim at the battle pass, claiming it’s the worst when compared to any other game following Episode 8’s launch.

Valorant has seen an absolute ton of cosmetics be added to the game ever since its launch. Every patch consistently includes a brand-new skin bundle, while every Act always brings a new battle pass for players to grind through to unlock various weapon skins, buddies, and more.

However, following Episode 8’s recent launch on January 9, the Valorant community has put the Riot devs on blast, claiming they have the worst battle pass out of any game.

Valorant fans criticize “worst” battle pass

In a Reddit post on January 11, one player kicked off a discussion amongst the community after criticizing Valorant’s battle pass. “I am sure the game has the sh**test battle pass among all of the games,” they wrote. “The radiant point should not be the main item in the battle pass.”

They added: “There should be some skins with low animation effects in the battle pass. But not those sh*t skins that no one would like to equip with.”

In the replies, others agreed that Valorant’s battle system has its flaws. Some pointed out that games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends give back currency that can be used to purchase the next battle pass, unlike Riot’s first-person shooter.

Others hit out at how long it takes to complete the battle pass in its entirety, while many aimed at the “trash” skins it contains.

“Only thing I complain about is how much XP it takes to complete. If I’m playing any other game in my spare time that basically means I’m not gonna finish the pass,” said one. “Or it comes down to the very last day. Not joking I’ve completed at least 3 passes on the last day.”

“As much as I love the game, I f**king hate the battle pass skins,” wrote another. “Valorant battle pass skins are trash to be honest,” they added.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the community fire their shots at the battle pass. While Riot is known for listening and taking on feedback, it’s unlikely we’ll see any changes soon.