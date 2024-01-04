Outlaw Early Access shows insane Valorant weapon damage and ability interactions

Early footage of the new Valorant sniper Outlaw has been posted to social media, showcasing its raw power and how easily it takes down enemy abilities.

Riot Games is adding a new sniper to the arsenal of weapons available to players in Valorant. The gun is supposed to be a bridge weapon for players to buy when the enemy team is using light shields, or as a budget option for buying rounds when players are strapped for cash.

The developer has teased the weapon in a social media post and it is supposed to debut soon with Episode 8.

So far, Valorant fans don’t know much about the gun outside of its supposed price point in-game, 2,400 credits. However, thanks to early access footage posted online, Valorant fans now have an idea of just how powerful the weapon will be on release.

Early access videos show the power of Valorant’s newest weapon: Outlaw

A Valorant coach, Daniel ‘yaotziN’ Roczniak, posted early access footage of him using the Outlaw.

He recorded the damage output in different scenarios like a headshot, body shot, leg shot, through walls, and tested how many bullets it takes to stop enemy abilities.

According to his testing, the gun’s damage for each scenario is the following:

Headshot: 239 damage

Body shot: 140 damage

Leg shot: 119 damage

Shot through a wall: 125 damage

As for enemy abilities, the Outlaw one-shots Sova drone, Wingman, Dizzy, Boombot, Trailblazer, and Seekers. The weapon needs two shots to take down Thrash and multiple shots to take down tough utility like Sage wall, Deadlock Barrier Mesh, and Harbor Cove.

The gun doesn’t seem to have trouble getting collaterals though as others have posted a video showing the sniper killing five people with ease.

Riot Games has yet to release details about the Outlaw, but fans should expect to know more when the first patch of Valorant Episode 8 drops on January 9.