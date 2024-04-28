Valorant Mystbloom bundle: Release date, price & weapons

Valorant Mystbloom bundle: Release date, price & weaponsRiot Games
Mystbloom is the latest weapon bundle that will be released with Valorant Episode 8 Act 3. Here is everything we know about the Mystbloom bundle, including its release date, price, and variants of each weapon.
Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is scheduled for release on April 30, featuring an exciting new premium skinline and a fresh Battle Pass offering a variety of rewards to earn through gameplay.
The Mystbloom bundle has a lotus theme and is the color that members of the community have long been asking for — pink.
Valorant Mystbloom skinline: Release date & price
The Mystbloom bundle will be released in Valorant on April 30, 2024.
Here are the full details of the Valorant Mystbloom bundle:
- Bundle Cost: 8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one spray)
- Edition: Exclusive
- Weapons:
- Mystbloom Hunai: 4,350 VP
- Phantom: 2,175 VP
- Sheriff: 2,175 VP
- Judge: 2,175 VP
- Operator: 2,175 VP
- Variants:
- Blue variant (finisher VFX also changes)
- Orange variant (finisher VFX also changes)
- Purple variant (finisher VFX also changes)
Since it’s an exclusive skinline, the Mystbloom bundle will cost roughly $85.
