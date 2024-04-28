Valorant Mystbloom bundle: Release date, price & weapons

Mystbloom is the latest weapon bundle that will be released with Valorant Episode 8 Act 3. Here is everything we know about the Mystbloom bundle, including its release date, price, and variants of each weapon.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is scheduled for release on April 30, featuring an exciting new premium skinline and a fresh Battle Pass offering a variety of rewards to earn through gameplay.

The Mystbloom bundle has a lotus theme and is the color that members of the community have long been asking for — pink.

The Mystbloom bundle will be released in Valorant on April 30, 2024.

Here are the full details of the Valorant Mystbloom bundle:

Article continues after ad

Bundle Cost: 8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one spray)

8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one spray) Edition: Exclusive

Exclusive Weapons: Mystbloom Hunai: 4,350 VP Phantom: 2,175 VP Sheriff: 2,175 VP Judge: 2,175 VP Operator: 2,175 VP

Variants: Blue variant (finisher VFX also changes) Orange variant (finisher VFX also changes) Purple variant (finisher VFX also changes)



Since it’s an exclusive skinline, the Mystbloom bundle will cost roughly $85.

For more on Valorant, check our other guides below:

How big is Valorant? | Best Valorant crosshair codes used by pros (2024) | Valorant map pool | VCT 2024 rostermania tracker | What is Valorant Premier? | How to play Valorant Premier Stage 1 | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers