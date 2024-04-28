GamingValorant

Valorant Mystbloom bundle: Release date, price & weapons

Daniel Appleford
Mystbloom ValorantRiot Games

Mystbloom is the latest weapon bundle that will be released with Valorant Episode 8 Act 3. Here is everything we know about the Mystbloom bundle, including its release date, price, and variants of each weapon. 

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is scheduled for release on April 30, featuring an exciting new premium skinline and a fresh Battle Pass offering a variety of rewards to earn through gameplay.

The Mystbloom bundle has a lotus theme and is the color that members of the community have long been asking for — pink.

Valorant Mystbloom skinline: Release date & price

The Mystbloom bundle will be released in Valorant on April 30, 2024.

Here are the full details of the Valorant Mystbloom bundle:

  • Bundle Cost: 8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one spray)
  • Edition: Exclusive
  • Weapons:
    • Mystbloom Hunai: 4,350 VP
    • Phantom: 2,175 VP
    • Sheriff: 2,175 VP
    • Judge: 2,175 VP
    • Operator: 2,175 VP
  • Variants:
    • Blue variant (finisher VFX also changes)
    • Orange variant (finisher VFX also changes)
    • Purple variant (finisher VFX also changes)

Since it’s an exclusive skinline, the Mystbloom bundle will cost roughly $85.

