When will Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 release? Episode 8 end date, more

Episode 8 of Valorant is coming to an end soon which means Episode 9 Act 1 will commence shortly. Here’s when Valorant E9A1 starts and everything new coming with the season.

The entire Valorant Episode 8 arc saw mammoth shifts in the meta – thanks to the life-changing buffs and nerfs across multiple Agents and the new Abyss map in Act 3, the introduction of the sixth Controller Clove in Act 2, and the new sniper Outlaw in Act 1.

Episode 8 also witnessed intense actions in Stage 1 of VCT Leagues with Sentinels as the winners of VCT Masters Madrid and GenG as the winners of VCT Masters Shanghai.

After much anticipation, the Valorant console beta was also released in Act 3. Episode 9 is upon us shortly and with an evergrowing roster of agents and maps, Riot will continue changing the meta with each season.

Riot Games

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 will release on June 25, 2024. Episode 8 Act 3 will end on the same day with competitive servers shutting down for a limited time, paving the way for E9A1.

Similar to other seasons, Episode 9 Act 1 is expected to launch at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST. This is always subject to change as it can get delayed, and if that happens, we’ll update this section./

What’s new in Valorant Episode 9 Act 1?

Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 will bring Ranked game mode to consoles. At the time of writing, only Unrated, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and TDM are available. So, with patch 9.0, the most competitive mode after Premier will be added.

Speaking of Premier, that game mode will get a new Division called “Invite” and will change the qualification requirements for VCT Challengers. Check our guide for more details on how to play Valorant Premier Stage E9A1.

We’ll also get to see a fresh battle pass and a new premium skinline launching with the new Act. These new additions have been confirmed so far but that’s not all. Riot will reveal more details of the upcoming season in the coming days and once that happens, we’ll update this section.

Now that Valorant is out on consoles, check our best controller settings and combine them with the best crosshairs used by pros in VCT for the perfect headstart.