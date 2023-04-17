How to play Valorant Premier Global open beta?

Riot has finally announced the release date of Valorant Premier’s Global open beta. Here’s how you can form your team, take part, and play in the team-based competitive mode.

The primary objective of Valorant Premier is to provide its players with much higher competition than ranked. After teasing about it in March, Riot has finally confirmed the release date of the Valorant Premier Global open beta.

Valorant Premier will eventually link to VCT pro scene, and taking part in this mode can be a bit trickier than you think. With that said, here’s a handy guide on how to create your team and play Valorant Premier Global open beta.

When does Valorant Premier Global open beta start?

The Valorant Premier Global open beta will run for four weeks – starting on April 25 and ending on May 23, 2023.

This period will be divided into three sections:

Enrollment period : April 25 to 28

: April 25 to 28 Weekly matches : April 29 to May 20

: April 29 to May 20 Playoff Tournament: May 21

Where to find Premier in Valorant?

The Premier entry is present just below the Play option on the Homepage. If you are visiting the Premier Hub for the first time, an explanation modal will also pop up to clear all your doubts.

How to register for Valorant Premier Global open beta?

To register for Valorant Premier Global open beta, you will need to enroll your team during the Enrollment period. Each team can have seven players at most. You can either form your own or join one to be free from all the hassle.

You’ll need to fulfill a couple of requirements to play the open beta:

Verify your mobile number using via SMS. Complete your ranked placements at any point in your account’s lifetime.

Once these two steps are done and the roster is set, the team owner will enroll the team by selecting the Zone in which you will play. This Zone will determine the servers and the schedule of the matches.

There will be 20 divisions in total, and your team will be seeded into one of those, depending on the team’s average MMR of its top five players.

Riot Games Premier will have tougher competition that Ranked.

Valorant Premier Global open beta format

Your team will be scheduled to play two matches each week. The Team Hub will have everything – the schedule, map rotation, and queue-up. All matches will have a map pick and ban system, just like VCT.

With each match played, your team will earn points that will add to the Premier Score. The Premier Score of your team will determine whether it will make it to the Playoff Tournament or not. The more matches your team wins, the more points you will gain. However, no points will be added if your team doesn’t play one.

Earn 100 points for each weekly match win.

Lose 25 points for each weekly match loss.

No points are awarded during Tournament matches.

The Playoff Tournament will be scheduled for the last day of the beta.

Valorant Premier Global open beta rewards

Every participant will be awarded an in-game title and player card after competing in at least one match. If your team is the crowned champion – a unique player card and title will be reserved just for you.

And as Laura La Vito, Valorant Premier’s lead producer says, “There’s no Premier without everyone bringing their best.”

So, there you have it — that’s how you can play Valorant Premier open beta and compete your hearts out with your team.

