Valorant map pool: Every map in the current rotation

Valorant has a rotating map pool as Riot Games artificially caps the number of maps in the rotation to give itself a chance to work on out-of-rotation locations and introduce them into the game again. Here are the maps currently in the rotation.

The Valorant map pool has been updated for about every Valorant Episode since Episode 5. The game has 10 maps currently and keeps seven in the rotation for Ranked play and esports competitions.

Riot does this to give fans a chance to learn every map without it feeling daunting as learning just seven instead of 10 to start should be much easier. The developer also takes maps out of the rotation to give its workers some time to tweak them and improve the player experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is a list of the maps currently in the Valorant map rotation that will be updated as Riot removes and adds new maps in.

What is the current Valorant map pool?

Riot Games Sunset is Valorant’s tenth map to join the pool.

The Valorant map pool rotation:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Sunset

Breeze

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Split

Lotus

Riot last updated this list on Patch 7.04 to remove Fracture, Icebox, and Pearl. The most recent map added into the rotation was Sunset which released on the same patch.

The rotation should have a mix of big and small maps that will see multiple different Agents picked across the lineup. This list of maps is eternally controversial in the Valorant community as fans have been calling for the removal and improvement of maps like Ascent for a long time, and want to keep maps that always seem fresh and new, like Haven, in the lineup.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This list encompasses ranked play and Valorant esports and is not the rotation for maps in other game modes like Spike Rush or Deathmatch. Other modes like Team Deathmatch also have separate maps from the competitive side of the game.