Best Initiator Agent in Valorant? Skye, Breach, or Sova? - Dexerto

Valorant Initiator tier list: Which Agent is best for you?

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:17

by Alan Bernal

The Initiator pool in Valorant is starting to show some depth with Agents like Sova, Breach, and now Skye for players to choose from. While each can be valuable in a given team comp, here’s how they stack up against each other and which role they fit that’s right for you.

While Riot is planning to give every Agent class a lot more to choose from as the game develops, the Initiators available now can already provide dynamic ways to burst into a reactor site on offense or for a retake.

But these characters don’t play the same. While someone like Breach can literally concuss an entire bombsite with one button, Sova and Skye are better for team play or to meticulously pick apart corners during a push.

Best Initiator Agents in Valorant

3. Skye

Skye might be the game’s newest Initiator, but she’s not the strongest.

Attack

It might sound counterintuitive, but Skye should use most of her abilities before actually taking a site. Though her Guiding Light and Trailblazer can be great to get a pick here and there, they are especially potent at disrupting opponents who are holding an angle.

As soon as a spike goes down, make sure to throw out your Regrowth in case the site take left some of your teammates worse for wear. As for her ultimate, try not to use it at the start of a round since that intel can easily change as the play goes on.

Seekers are invaluable at sniffing out where the last enemy or two are as a round dwindles down and information becomes increasingly scarce.

Defense

As an Initiator, you’re not going to initiate much with Skye as a site defender. Instead, try to play retake with Skye as much as possible but be mindful of how many abilities you have left before grouping up.

If someone is anchoring a site with you, then all the better. But if you get overwhelmed, try to live without expending too many abilities. You’ll see that Skye becomes increasingly OP as someone who can flash and scout a site before barreling in.

Verdict

Skye demands a very specific kind of playstyle that a lot of players can utilize, but many more will mess up. Her flashes will take some getting used to, as well as figuring out optimal ways of using her abilities, but she can be incredibly rewarding once you do.

2. Sova

Sova’s intel-gathering is crucial for many teams.

Attack

A well-versed Sova player can pick apart a site with ease. At the start of the round, try to land a well-placed Recon Bolt to pry into the defense. The Recon Bolt has a 35 second cooldown, so you’ll be able to have another one up before your team actually groups to take a site.

If the first bolt gets destroyed, then the defense is likely primed and ready for a hold. If the bolt scans and finds no one, then throw some Shock Bolts in angles that the scan didn’t account for. If all else fails, Drone Owl into the site to really lift the veil on the other team.

Most importantly, the Hunter’s Fury can absolutely ruin a defender’s plan for a last-second defuse from afar. Make sure to use Valorant’s lack of a sky-box to your advantage, and learn your lineups!

Defense

It’s important for a Sova on Defense to not get antsy. Players are used to having a lot of intel with this Agent, but on Defense, a patient Sova will prevail.

Like Skye, Sova is great to play retake. But if you want to play aggressively on Defense, just make sure to do two-step actions. For example, take inspiration from Sentinel’s Sinatraa and Recon Bolt the other side of a wall then mow down anyone there with an Odin. Try to be aware of the round’s state, and double Shock Bolt a predictable plant spot if the other team is rushing.

During a pivotal round, don’t be afraid to use your Hunter’s Fury in the quiet parts of the stage to scope a potential site take. Sova can derail offenses before they even get going, but only if the player has done their homework on the Agent.

Verdict

Sova is an incredible Agent to use overall, but it will be those players who get creative with their playstyle that will have a much better time on him. If you don’t forget to learn a few lineups to avoid predictable Shock Bolts or easily spotted Recon Bolts, then Sova will take care of you in your climb to Radiant.

1. Breach

Breach is the King of all initiators in Valorant.

Attack

Depending on the caliber of players you’re up against, Breach can easily clear a way to a site if you’re not being targeted by the other team. Use Flashpoints to punish stale defenses and Fault Line to give your wary teammates a clear path to push through.

If you want to be the first through the doors then Aftershock can give you enough space to mitigate an angle to Flashpoint your way into the site. If all else fails, follow a Rolling Thunder anywhere you want to claim real estate on the map.

Defense

Breach feels right at home on defense. His ability kit is incredible on offense, but quickly adapts just as well to defense. Anyone one of his abilities can stall out a rush, he can survive inside of a site for a while, and he can decide to effectively play retake or aggressively at a moment’s notice.

Breach offers a lot of tools as a solo player, but Valorant is a team game. Once the action starts to heat up in the site, make sure to communicate your flashes and other abilities since it could also open up an angle for someone on the lurk or flank.

Rolling Thunder is your ace in the hole on defense. If you want to 1v5 to stop an obvious rush, then you have a realistic avenue to do that with enough players concussed. If you want to play for a retake, then the ultimate literally eats up an entire site. Take your pick.

Verdict

Breach is Valorant’s purest manifestation of an ‘Initiator.’ He has incredible tools to make shaggy offenses click, and he’s a different animal on defense. If you couple that with solid aim and smart movement, Breach can facilitate any playstyle unlike the other Initiators.

Try out the different Initiators to see which suits your playstyle or desired role in a team. All of these Agents are good for their own uses, but every one of them can accomplish different jobs.

This list will change as Riot patches Valorant or adds more Agents, so check back to see how these verdicts change over time.

