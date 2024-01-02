When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 release? Episode 7 end date, more

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is shortly upon which will bring us fresh content and new changes. Here’s when Act 1 releases along with everything you need to know about the eighth Episode in Valorant.

Valorant steps onto its fourth year in 2024 and the beginning of the year also marks the start of Episode 8 with Act 1. Like all previous instances, Episode 8 will be divided into three Acts throughout which we’ll get to see various changes, buffs, nerfs, map rotations, and everything a competitive game does.

Article continues after ad

Having that said, here’s when Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 releases including what has been confirmed and can be expected down the line.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 will release on January 9, 2024. Episode 7 ends earlier on the same day and as per previous Acts, E8A1 one should go live in a matter of a few hours.

While it’s expected to launch at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET/10 PM BST) as per previous Acts, the actual release time is subject to change as it’s a brand-new Episode.

Article continues after ad

As always, the Ranked queue will be ending earlier so that the servers can go under maintenance for the new update to take over. The ongoing Night Market also ends a day before the release of Episode 8 Act 1.

Article continues after ad

What’s expected in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1?

At the time of writing, Riot has confirmed that Icebox will return to the competitive map pool with the release of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1. The maps included in the next rotation are Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Icebox, Lotus, Split, and Sunset. This leaves Lotus as the only map with three sites as Haven has been ruled out of the map pool.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Riot will implement certain changes to Lotus and Icebox in Episode 8 to make them more balanced. What’s unclear at the time of writing is whether these changes will come with Act 1 or later Acts.

Apart from that, we can expect some Agent balances in Episode 8 Act 1 via patch updates. It was also previously leaked that Valorant’s first new weapon since launch will debut in Episode 8. We’d ask you to take this info with a pinch of salt as Riot hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this section with what’s new as soon as the new Act is released.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Episode 8 Act 1. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant tips, guides, and content:

VCT 2024 rostermania tracker | What is Valorant Premier? | How to play Valorant Premier Stage 1 | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers

Article continues after ad