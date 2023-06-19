Valorant Episode 7: Release date, time, changes, more

Valorant Episode 7 is upon us and here’s everything you need to know about the new Act’s release date, time, the changes it will bring, and more.

The final Act of Episode 6 is coming to an end end, which marks the dawn of a fresh new Episode in Valorant. Riot has already revealed a ton of exciting new additions and changes that we’ll be able to see in Episode 7.

Players have enough to get excited about, from new agents and game modes to an overhauled Progression System. But when does the new Valorant Episode release?

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 7.

Riot Games Team Deathmatch can be the perfect warmup ground for players.

Valorant Episode 7 will release on June 27, 2023. As always, the new Episode will also be divided into three Acts.

This is shortly after Episode 6 Act III ends. Based on the current Act, here are the times at which the new Episode may go live:

10 pm BST / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Riot may change the timings at any moment. We’ll update this section if and when that happens, so be sure to check back regularly. If you’re wondering, the ongoing Night Market is also valid until the same date.

What’s new in Valorant Episode 7?

There’s much for players to get excited about Valorant Episode 7. One of the new additions is Team Deathmatch, a new 5v5 mode involving both abilities and weapons. There will be four stages of gameplay, allowing you to upgrade weapons, restore health, and even use Agent abilities.

A new Sentinel is also set to debut in the first Act of Episode 7. This will be the fifth Sentinel in Valorant’s lineup and is currently known as Agent 23. As we enter the seventh Episode, we’ll also finally get to see a new Duelist. Riot is yet to reveal more details about these two Agents.

Apart from that, the Progression System has been completely overhauled. Agent Contracts will now work in a different way, and this is where the newly introduced free in-game currency, Kingdom Credits, comes into play.

