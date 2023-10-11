When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 release? Act 2 end date, more

It’s only a matter of a few days when Episode 7 Act 3 takes over Valorant with a bunch of new additions and balances. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the final Act of Valorant Episode 7, from its start date to what it may bring along.

Like all previous Episodes, Act 3 is going to be the last and final Act of Episode 7. The ongoing Act 2 will sunset at the end of this month, paving the way for the seventh Duelist‘s arrival in the game, who could be of Chinese origin.

Riot has made it a norm to include several Agent balances, map changes, and rotations with every Act, and is expected to be no different with Valorant Episode 7 Act 3.

So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the launch of Valorant Episode 7 Act 3.

Riot Games Episode 7 Act 3 releases at the end of October.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will release on October 31, 2023. As per previous Acts, it is expected to launch at 2PM PT (5PM ET/10PM BST).

The Ranked queue will end earlier, and servers will go offline for maintenance a few hours prior to the new update. The ongoing Night Market in the game ends just a day earlier.

What’s expected in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3?

We can expect Riot to finally bring in the much-awaited Duelist with Episode 7 Act 3. At the time of writing, Agent 24 could be Chinese, as all the clues point in that direction.

We may also see a couple of maps exchanging places within the Competitive roster. Icebox has been out of the scene for quite some time now, so there’s a chance of its comeback with Episode 7 Act 3. Stage 2 of Valorant Premier will also commence shortly with the new Act’s arrival.

Apart from that, we can also expect some Agent buffs and nerfs as Riot constantly shifts the meta from time to time to keep the game from getting stale.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the third Act of Episode 7 in Valorant. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant tips, guides, and content:

