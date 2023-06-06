Everything we know about Valorant Agent 23: Release window, first teasers, more

Valorant devs have teased Agent 23, and while it’s early days yet, here is all we know of the character’s eventual launch, including a release window, their first teasers, rumored lore, and more.

Following on from the latest Agent release in Gekko, Valorant’s devs are gearing up to bring fans a whole new character. And in the latest Dev Diary, players not only got confirmation of the new Team Deathmatch game mode, but we also got new teasers for two new agents coming out in 2023.

So here is all you need to know about Agent 23 including their expected release window, teasers, speculated origin, and more.

Valorant Agent 23: Release window

Agent 23 was implied to be the next agent release coming up. As for an exact release date, however, nothing has yet been confirmed.

However, Riot likes lining up agent reveals with the Grand Finals of VCT Tournaments. See Gekko’s or Fade’s announcement as an example, coming in tandem with the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 respectively.

And with VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 on the horizon, the chances of Agent 23’s announcement coming during the tournament seems very likely. Finals week of Masters Tokyo is slated to happen on June 21, and we will most likely get an official reveal around then, and perhaps a show match as its first public gameplay.

Valorant Agent 23: Abilities

Devs have already given us a few teasers as to what Agent 23’s abilities and role might entail. First and foremost, Agent 23 will be a Sentinel, making them the fifth Sentinel in Valorant’s lineup.

As for their abilities, nothing has yet been confirmed. However, the devs teased the agent’s abilities, describing them as someone who will “stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look”.

It’s not entirely clear what the devs meant by that, but it could be something similar to Lifeweaver’s Life Grip from Overwatch 2, which pulls in teammates toward them when they are in range.

We will update you here once we get more news on what Agent 23’s abilities entail.

Valorent Agent 23: Speculated origin and lore

In the initial Dev Diary, Riot gave us a teaser image for Agent 23, and players are already speculating on the character’s possible origin country and story based on the image, and tidbits of lore we have been getting from the messages in the Firing Range.

In the teaser image, we can see a mug of coffee and a plate of waffles on the left side of the image. Players speculate that the agent could be Belgian in origin, as Belgium is known for its waffles.

However, recent messages in the Firing Range have made many mentions of Norway, and a player pointed out that the brown stuff on top of the waffles could be Brunost, or brown cheese. Which is commonly eaten with foods such as waffles and breads.

If the speculation is right, this would make Agent 23 the second Scandinavian agent in Valorant, second to Breach from Sweden. And it might not be too far a stretch to speculate their lore intertwines with each other.

And that’s all we know of the upcoming Agent 23 thus far. As new details emerge in the near future, we will be sure to inform you here.