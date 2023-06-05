Riot reveals two more Agents are coming to Valorant in 2023

Riot Games has announced that two more Agents will be added to Valorant’s roster before the end of 2023. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s pretty much halfway through the year and the devs have released a new video where they reveal what’s in store for Valorant in 2023. In addition to a new game mode, they have revealed two new Agents will be coming to the game this year, after the release of Gekko in March.

Apart from that, Riot has also confirmed the release date of Team Deathmatch in Valorant. You will be able to play the new mode as soon as Episode 7 drops, later this month.

A Sentinel and a Duelist will debut in Valorant in 2023

One of the two more Agents in 2023 will be a Sentinel “who will stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look.” It’s not entirely clear what the devs meant by that, though it could be something similar to Lifeweaver‘s Life Grip ability from Overwatch 2.

The other Agent who will be added to the roster in 2023 is a Duelist. Currently, there are only six Duelists in the game. With the upcoming addition, players will have a new face to take entry into sites and create space for the team.

Only time will tell how the Agents and their abilities will turn out to be. We will update this section with more info once Riot Games lifts the veil.

It’s been three years since Valorant was released. With constant additions and changes to the meta, the devs will continue to bring more surprises for the players in the coming weeks and months.