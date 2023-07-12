When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 release? Act 1 end date, more

With Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 already underway, many might wonder when Act 2 will start. Here is everything we know about Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 so far, when it starts, and what it might include.

Every Valorant Episode consists of three Acts, and it’s no different for Episode 7. The first Act of the current Episode has been massive with several big changes. We’ve got to see TDM for the first time in the game, the inclusion of the fifth Sentinel, Deadlock, new skins, and a lot more.

As the current season progresses, many players are starting to wonder when the next Act will begin. This brings with it a new season and the battle pass grind.

With that said, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the launch of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2.

Riot Games TDM maps are smaller in size than the Competitive maps in Valorant.

When will Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 start?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is expected to start on August 29, 2023. For some regions, it will start on August 30.

Act 1 will end on August 29, which means the ranked servers will be down for maintenance for a few hours and will come back up with the arrival of Act 2. Here is when players can expect Act 2 to launch:

10 pm BST / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

The release time, although, is subject to change. The Valorant Night Market will also arrive at the game shortly before Act 2 hits.

Riot Games

What to expect with Episode 7 Act 2 in Valorant?

At the time of writing, it’s hard to guess what’s in store for Episode 7 Act 2. We can expect Riot to officially launch Valorant Premier with Act 2, as the devs revealed August to be their timeline for the release of this new competitive mode. We may also get to see some Agent balances in the form of buffs and nerfs.

However, there is a good chance of it not being as massive as the inaugural Act of Episode 7, which included a new Agent, new game modes, a brand-new Progression System, and more. We also got to see three new maps, which are Team Deathmatch-exclusive.

We’ll be sure to update this section as Riot reveals more details about Act 2 in the coming weeks.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the second Act of Episode 7 in Valorant. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant tips, guides, and content:

