Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know.

As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But after its time in the limelight, Episode 5 is officially coming to an end.

Revealed by Riot Games themselves, their Valorant Twitter post stated “Act III ends January 9.” With the fifth episode wrapping up, Episode 6 is very soon on the way.

Here’s all we know about Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 so far, including its release date and all the new content.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 ends on January 9, 2022. This was was not only officially announced by Riot, but it also ties perfectly with the end of the most recent battle pass.

Therefore, Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 is highly likely set to release on January 10, 2023, immediately after the conclusion of the third and final act of Episode 5. This is assuming Riot keeps consistent with their previous patterns of releases.

What’s changing in Valorant Episode 6?

There have been whispers of a new Valorant map coming for Episode 6 — which is said to bring a new mechanic to the game. Reputable Valorant leak accounts announced the release date of the new map to be on January 10, landing exactly on the speculated Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 release date.

Of course, this remains a rumor for now since it was not officially revealed by Valorant. But even a Riot Games employee, who is a developer for Valorant, teased the mentioned brand new mechanic for Valorant Episode 6.

Other additions, like further balancing or even a new Agent, haven’t been teased just yet, so you’ll need to wait until January 10 for more details to be made public. We’ll keep you updated right here on the latest as it drops.