Valorant Team Deathmatch game mode explained

Riot is bringing a new Team Deathmatch game mode to Valorant. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the TDM mode in Riot’s tactical shooter.

It’s been more than three years since Valorant was released, and so far, we’ve seen a bunch of exciting game modes apart from the regular Competitive, Unrated, and Deathmatch modes. With Episode 7 Act 1, we will get to play one of the most beloved game modes in FPS, Team Deathmatch.

The concept will be similar to that offered by other first-person games in the market. You play in one of the teams, get kills, respawn endlessly, and the first team to reach the objective wins. However, Valorant will have its own touch.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the new Team Deathmatch mode in the game.

When is Valorant’s new Team Deathmatch mode coming out?

Valorant’s new Team Deathmatch game mode releases on June 27, 2023, with the arrival of Episode 7 Act 1. It’s right after the end of the current Act’s Night Market.

Riot Games The TDM maps are inspired by some of the existing maps in the game.

Valorant Team Deathmatch: How does it work?

Valorant’s TDM is a 5v5 game mode that will pit you against an enemy team in one of three new maps, all custom-made for this mode.

Players will respawn every 1.5 seconds and will get to choose their loadout for each stage – at the start of the match or anytime in the spawn room. There will be four timed stages with no economy involved and a simple objective – the first team getting 100 kills will win.

Unlike in normal Deathmatch, Agents’ abilities can be used, making TDM the perfect game mode for warmup before entering Competitive matchmaking. Players can also find weapon spawners placed all around the map, allowing you to try different guns at times.

Valorant’s Episode 7 also introduces a new Progression System, where players can earn better rewards for all the hard work they put in. This includes a new free in-game currency, Agent Contracts, daily rewards, and more.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s new Team Deathmatch game mode. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

