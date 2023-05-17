Will there be a McGregor Forever Season 2 on Netflix? Season 1 of the documentary series just dropped on the streaming platform, but is there going to be a second chapter?

Despite the many losses in his recent career, Conor McGregor remains one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC world. With so much going on for The Notorious over the years, it’s no surprise that his story was picked up by Netflix.

The four-part documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes of his life, exploring the highs and lows between 2018 and 2021 as he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier, the latter of which ended in the infamous leg break.

Article continues after ad

With McGregor now gearing up for his 2023 bout against Michael Chandler, fans might be wondering: will there be a McGregor Forever Season 2?

Is there going to be a McGregor Forever Season 2?

McGregor Forever Season 2 hasn’t been announced by Netflix – but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Season 1 of the docu-series focuses on The Notorious’ past bouts, from his losing battle against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 to Poirier’s victory in the pair’s third fight at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Each episode goes beyond the Octagon, with directors Gotham Chopra and Darragh Mccarthy using original and archive footage to give viewers a never-before-seen glimpse into McGregor’s experience of these monumental matches, from dealing with devastating defeats to celebrating the arrival of his kids.

Article continues after ad

McGregor has announced his retirement from the MMA world numerous times before, so you might think breaking his leg would be enough to put him off for good. But no, Mystic Mac is ready for his UFC return and will be taking on fellow Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler in a TBC event in the second half of 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No matter what the outcome of the fight, it opens up the opportunity for a new chapter of McGregor’s life to explore, which could very well end up being the subject of a second season of the documentary series.

Article continues after ad

Plus, there are plenty of his previous fights to draw from, although there arguably wouldn’t be as much interest from the fans as his latest bouts.

Either way, right now it’s all just speculation, with Season 1 only just dropping on Netflix. We’ll be sure to keep this article updated as and when new information rolls in.

McGregor Forever is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2