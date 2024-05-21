Conor McGregor roasts Khabib, Adin Ross, & True Geordie in explosive debut Kick stream

Conor McGregor is no stranger to a good kick but he is to the streaming platform of the same name. In his first-ever appearance on Kick he had some choice words for UFC rivals and content creators alike.

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor is gearing up for a return to the Octagon at UFC 303. Set to face off against Michael Chandler who has threatened to “retire” McGregor in their bout.

While the UFC icon has recently been engaged in other pursuits like his appearance in the recent Roadhouse remake, McGregor is now primarily focused on training for his next fight.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time for a little bit of his unique brand of entertainment, however. Appearing in a sponsored collaboration with Duelbits on Kick, McGregor wasted no time in airing some grievances.

Initially a casual blackjack stream, McGregor couldn’t resist some prompts from the chat to give his thoughts on other UFC competitors. Among those caught in the crossfire were longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

“Khabib owes his bollocks to the Russian government, that’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor critiqued before reiterating that he thought he was a “scurrying rat”. When asked about Usman, McGregor was equally vitriolic.

“F**k Kumaru Usman he’s a bum. Don’t give a f**k about Usman,” he spat succinctly. McGregor had similar feelings about Australian UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski. “F**k him too. I would have kicked his head clean off his shoulders and that’s a fact.”

It wasn’t just his fellow UFC competitors that McGregor threw some shots at, however. Fans in the chat pressed him for thoughts on content creators too.

When asked about British YouTuber True Geordie, he referred to the podcaster as a “fat fool”. After being told Kick streamer Adin Ross had been “talking s**t” by a fan, Mcgregor replied, “haven’t a clue who the guy is, not a f**king iota”.

The primary purpose of Conor McGregor’s appearance on Kick was to promote his upcoming fight with Chandler in UFC 303 which airs on June 29. He had his usual air of confidence but another MMA veteran has cautioned McGregor about the possibility of a first-round knockout.