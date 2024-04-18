SportsMMA

Michael Chandler claims he will “retire” Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Hunter Haas
Michael Chandler is urging MMA fans to buy the UFC 303 PPV, because it could be the last time Conor McGregor ever fightsAssociated Press

Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon at UFC 303, and his opponent, Michael Chandler, has a stark warning for the former champion.

Following the historic UFC 300 card, Dana White delivered the news that MMA fans — and Michael Chandler — have long been waiting for: Conor McGregor vs. Chandler on June 29.

It marks McGregor’s first return to the octagon since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. It’ll be Chandler’s first fight since 2022 — which, ironically enough, was also a loss to Poirier.

With the match now official, Chandler had some strong words for McGregor ahead of the UFC 303 main event, including a warning that it could be the final time ‘Mystic Mac’ ever steps in the octagon.

“I’ve said — and I’ve gone on record now saying — everybody has to buy this pay-per-view because one of two things is going to happen,” Chandler told The MMA Hour.

“Conor either succeeds in coming back, and it’s the greatest comeback in combat sports history. That’s scenario one.

“The most likely scenario is I go out there and absolutely dismantle him. And it might be the last time we ever see Conor fight.”

(Relevant conversation begins at 17:24 and ends at 18:56)

Chandler provided more context to this warning, claiming that it isn’t coming from a place of ill intent, but rather it’s just the reality of the situation.

“I don’t say that with ill will, saying I’m going to retire him. Or I’m going to put him in a body bag, all these different things. But it could be the last time we ever see him.”

A McGregor and Chandler fight has been rumored since the two men coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter.

Their season ended in August 2023, with many UFC fans expecting a match between both coaches to come soon after. Alas, that wasn’t the case.

Instead, McGregor turned his attention to his role in the film “Road House,” which left Chandler twiddling his thumbs, awaiting a chance at the former double-division champion.

Now, the two will duke it out at UFC 303 in a matchup with fight-of-the-night potential written all over it. McGregor and Chandler are known for feverishly seeking knockouts, so fans should expect fireworks from start to finish.

Related Topics

Conor McGregorUfc

About The Author

Hunter Haas

Hunter Haas is the Senior Sports Writer at Dexerto. Over the last two years he has worked as a writer and editor for FanSided at NFLMocks. He also served as an editor at The Raider Ramble and The Blue Stable. Hunter is an expert in all things MMA, WWE, and NFL. You can email him here: hunter.haas@dexerto.com

keep reading
Sean O'Malley
MMA
Sean O’Malley’s next opponent: UFC champion set for Merab Dvalishvili showdown
Hunter Haas
Jorge Masvidal revealed why he will not be fighting Jake Paul anytime soon
Boxing
Jorge Masvidal reveals why the UFC won’t let him fight Jake Paul
Hunter Haas
Max Holloway needs time to heal from his UFC 300 battle. But he already knows what fight he wants next.
MMA
Max Holloway wants to defend his BMF title against a UFC megastar
Hunter Haas
Nate Diaz (left) and Jorge Masvidal (right) in streetclothes at a UFC 244 press conference.
Boxing
How to watch Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal: Undercard, ringwalk times & more
Matthew Legros
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech