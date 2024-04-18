Michael Chandler claims he will “retire” Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon at UFC 303, and his opponent, Michael Chandler, has a stark warning for the former champion.

Following the historic UFC 300 card, Dana White delivered the news that MMA fans — and Michael Chandler — have long been waiting for: Conor McGregor vs. Chandler on June 29.

It marks McGregor’s first return to the octagon since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. It’ll be Chandler’s first fight since 2022 — which, ironically enough, was also a loss to Poirier.

With the match now official, Chandler had some strong words for McGregor ahead of the UFC 303 main event, including a warning that it could be the final time ‘Mystic Mac’ ever steps in the octagon.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve said — and I’ve gone on record now saying — everybody has to buy this pay-per-view because one of two things is going to happen,” Chandler told The MMA Hour.

Article continues after ad

“Conor either succeeds in coming back, and it’s the greatest comeback in combat sports history. That’s scenario one.

“The most likely scenario is I go out there and absolutely dismantle him. And it might be the last time we ever see Conor fight.”

(Relevant conversation begins at 17:24 and ends at 18:56)

Chandler provided more context to this warning, claiming that it isn’t coming from a place of ill intent, but rather it’s just the reality of the situation.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t say that with ill will, saying I’m going to retire him. Or I’m going to put him in a body bag, all these different things. But it could be the last time we ever see him.”

A McGregor and Chandler fight has been rumored since the two men coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter.

Their season ended in August 2023, with many UFC fans expecting a match between both coaches to come soon after. Alas, that wasn’t the case.

Article continues after ad

Instead, McGregor turned his attention to his role in the film “Road House,” which left Chandler twiddling his thumbs, awaiting a chance at the former double-division champion.

Article continues after ad

Now, the two will duke it out at UFC 303 in a matchup with fight-of-the-night potential written all over it. McGregor and Chandler are known for feverishly seeking knockouts, so fans should expect fireworks from start to finish.