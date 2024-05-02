Conor McGregor offers creative solution to the Canelo and De La Hoya beef

Boxing legend and famous promoter Oscar De La Hoya had a recent run-in with world champion fighter Canelo Alvarez and UFC star Conor McGregor took notice.

On May 4, Canelo Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia, an undefeated boxer under the Golden Boy promotion.

In the lead-up to the championship bout, Alvarez, a former member of Golden Boy himself, had some disparaging remarks about the promotion’s founder — Oscar De La Hoya.

The two had a nasty falling out when Alvarez was released from his deal in 2020 and subsequently sued De La Hoya’s organization for wrongful termination of his contract.

It’s clear the animosity is still strong between the two, as they came to blows during a May 1 press conference after De La Hoya threw shade at Canelo.

As expected, the reigning champion didn’t let those remarks go unanswered. Canelo got in De La Hoya’s face, but the two men were separated before physicality ensued.

Although De La Hoya’s fighting days are firmly in the rearview, UFC superstar Conor McGregor proposed a creative solution to settle the beef between these two boxing legends.

McGregor, who recently purchased an ownership stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, wants to see Canelo and De La Hoya throw hands in the upstart promotion.

On X, McGregor quoted a clip of their altercation and threw down the challenge. “I’d love [to see] these two go at it! Take off the gloves and fight, b****!”

While it’s unlikely the 51-year-old De La Hoya ever fights again, let alone a boxing champion still in his prime, the idea is interesting on the surface.

A dream match between Canelo and his former boxing mentor would sell tickets, and adding in the bare-knuckle aspect would be enough to convince even casual combat sports fans to tune in.

Alas, the 18-year age gap makes the chances of a fight actually happening minuscule. De La Hoya hasn’t fought professionally since his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Furthermore, there’s no indication that Canelo would ever want to fight bare-knuckled, even against someone he knowingly despises.

It’s nothing more than a fun thought, but in his trademark fashion, McGregor believes it’s the perfect way to bury the hatchet between Canelo and De La Hoya.