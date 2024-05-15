SportsMMA

Conor McGregor reveals new & bizarre training method ahead of UFC return

Hunter Haas
Conor McGregor has introduced a new and bizarre training method ahead of UFC 303Instagram: thenotoriusmma; Associated Press

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler with an odd training regimen.

In the lead-up to UFC 303, McGregor’s focus has gone from starring in films like Roadhouse to training for the dangerous Chandler.

On a recent walk to the training facility, the Irishman recorded his journey, including a brief stop to hug a tree. No, seriously.

While recording, the barefoot McGregor approached a tree in the distance and gave it a hearty hug.

“And one tree hug,” the 35-year-old said with his face planted on the bark. “I’ve been hugging these trees lately; it’s a nice little feeling, yeah.

“Grounding, tree-hugging, and all this nature stuff feel very good. Now, I’m gonna go in and bust someone.”

Although odd, doctors claim that hugging trees is beneficial for our overall health. It helps mental health by reducing stress and anxiety and also improves physical health by lowering blood pressure levels.

McGregor has always used the outdoors to help him train for fights, as the once-avid biker loved cycling through nature to build his stamina before a match.

However, he’s spoken about evolving his training process after enduring injuries during a scary bicycle accident that occurred in January 2023.

In place of the bicycle, McGregor has been going on long walks and jogging through local parks. But the bizarre barefoot, tree-hugging aspect of training is certainly new.

‘Mystic Mac’ says his body is in top shape, nearly three years to the day that he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor, along with help from Mother Nature, seems poised to regain his place as a top contender in the UFC.

Related Topics

Conor McGregorUfc

About The Author

Hunter Haas

Hunter Haas is the Senior Sports Writer at Dexerto. Over the last two years he has worked as a writer and editor for FanSided at NFLMocks. He also served as an editor at The Raider Ramble and The Blue Stable. Hunter is an expert in all things MMA, WWE, and NFL. You can email him here: hunter.haas@dexerto.com

keep reading
UFC star Dan Ige is asking for help after his mom’s car was stolen on Mother’s Day
MMA
UFC’s Dan Ige is searching for thief who stole his mom’s car on Mother’s Day
Hunter Haas
FedEx has fired a delivery driver following Dana White’s viral video
MMA
FedEx driver fired after Dana White calls them out for throwing packages
Hunter Haas
Sean O’Malley reveals sparring footage against Alexandre Pantoja after heated debate
MMA
Sparring footage confirms Sean O’Malley did TKO Alexandre Pantoja
Hunter Haas
Ebanie Bridges and Conor McGregor
Sports
Ebanie Bridges slams “bitter” Conor McGregor haters in brutal defense of their relationship
Matt Hobkinson
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech