Conor McGregor reveals new & bizarre training method ahead of UFC return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler with an odd training regimen.

In the lead-up to UFC 303, McGregor’s focus has gone from starring in films like Roadhouse to training for the dangerous Chandler.

On a recent walk to the training facility, the Irishman recorded his journey, including a brief stop to hug a tree. No, seriously.

While recording, the barefoot McGregor approached a tree in the distance and gave it a hearty hug.

“And one tree hug,” the 35-year-old said with his face planted on the bark. “I’ve been hugging these trees lately; it’s a nice little feeling, yeah.

“Grounding, tree-hugging, and all this nature stuff feel very good. Now, I’m gonna go in and bust someone.”

Although odd, doctors claim that hugging trees is beneficial for our overall health. It helps mental health by reducing stress and anxiety and also improves physical health by lowering blood pressure levels.

McGregor has always used the outdoors to help him train for fights, as the once-avid biker loved cycling through nature to build his stamina before a match.

However, he’s spoken about evolving his training process after enduring injuries during a scary bicycle accident that occurred in January 2023.

In place of the bicycle, McGregor has been going on long walks and jogging through local parks. But the bizarre barefoot, tree-hugging aspect of training is certainly new.

‘Mystic Mac’ says his body is in top shape, nearly three years to the day that he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor, along with help from Mother Nature, seems poised to regain his place as a top contender in the UFC.