How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UFC 264 stream and preview

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier is set for the Octagon to complete their trilogy of bouts at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. Due to be a huge global spectacle, it’s well worth getting the snacks in and tuning in to the fight.

McGregor and Poirier are 1-1 in their matches against each other. At their most recent bout, Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round, and there was no doubt the two would have to match up again down the line.

Less than six months later and the fight is on. Here’s everything you need to know including which channels the fight will be available on globally, how much it will cost and everything in between.

Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier UFC 264 watchalong

Dexerto will be doing a live watchalong on Twitch alongside Wicked Good Games, and we’ve handily embedded that here for you.

McGregor v Poirier channel, cost and start time

If you’re looking to watch live on TV, then here’s where you can watch in your country or territory:

Online stream: UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 a month/$95.99 yearly)

UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 a month/$95.99 yearly) USA: ESPN, ESPN+ (PPV cost $69.99)

ESPN, ESPN+ (PPV cost $69.99) Canada: TSN5

TSN5 UK: BT Sport 1 (PPV cost £19.95)

BT Sport 1 (PPV cost £19.95) Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain: DAZN (currently $1.99 a month)

DAZN (currently $1.99 a month) You can head to ufc.com to find out how to watch in other countries as well as order the PPV.

The preliminary card kicks off at 6.15pm ET (3.15pm PT/11.15pm PT BST/12.15am CET). The main card is due to follow at approximately 10pm ET (7pm PT/3am GMT/4am CET). The headline fight should get going around two hours later at 12am ET.

Full UFC 264 fight card

Here are all the bouts due to take place at UFC 264:

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Prelims