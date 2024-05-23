How to watch UFC 303: Date, stream, full card & more as Conor McGregor returns

Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon as he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in the card’s headline fight.

McGregor, 35, has not fought in the octagon since he broke his leg during his defeat to long-term rival Dustin Poirier in 2021.

He now takes on Chandler as the pair will round off International Fight Week as the main event for UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

Here is all you need to know to watch McGregor’s return and catch the rest of the action in what is set to be a sensational night of fighting.

When is UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler?

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday, June 29. The event will be held in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena (20,000 capacity).

McGregor and Chandler are expected to walk to the octagon around 9pm PT, Midnight ET and 5am (Sunday, June 30) BST, with the main card beginning at 7pm PT, 10pm ET and 3am (Sunday, June 30) BST.

The early prelims will begin at 3pm PT, 6pm ET and 11pm BST, while the preilms are due to begin at 5pm PT, 8pm ET and 1am (Sunday, June 30) BST.

UFC 303 card in full

As well as watching McGregor vs Chandler, fans have a host of fights to enjoy while watching UFC 303. Here is the fight card list in full:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

(Fight postponed after failed drug test from Rountree) Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

The card took a major hit after Hill vs Rountree Jr, set to be the co-main event, was postponed following Rountree Jr testing positive for a banned substance.

Taking to social media, the 34-year-old American wrote: “I’m gutted to deliver this news to you all but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance.

“I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of.

“I was using a personalized, tailored supplement service from a company that I trusted who understood my limitations in what I can and cannot take.

“They accidentally sent a blended supplement to me that contained [a] banned substance called DHEA (which is prohibited at all times under the UFC anti-doping policy).

“Only after I consumed it was its ingredients brought to my attention.”

Watch and stream UFC 303

The early prelims are available on ESPN/ESPN+, while the featured prelims will shift over to ESPN+. Viewers can purchase UFC 303 through the ESPN+ app for $79.99 to access the main card.

