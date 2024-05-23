Conor McGregor fight record ahead of UFC 303 return vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is making his long-awaited return to the octagon when he takes on Michael Chandler as the headline fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

It is the first time that McGregor will return to the UFC since he broke his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier back in 2021, with fans eager to see exactly what shape ‘Mystic Mac’ is in.

Ahead of the contest, we have taken a look at McGregor’s UFC fight record in full, and the unforgettable time he stepped into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Conor McGregor MMA record

Overall, McGregor’s MMA record stands at 22-6-0: 22 wins and six defeat during across his time in Cage Warriors and the UFC.

Since making his debut in UFC back in 2013, McGregor has fought 14 times, with a 10-4 record.

As a two-weight champion – in both Cage Warriors and the UFC, the man is one of the iconic fighters of his generation. He was the first to simultaneously hold two belts in the UFC and has a stellar resume of jaw-dropping fights.

His ascent in the UFC was rapid and his star was on the rise after a devastating 5-0 run to start his UFC career. He then backed up the hype with victory over Chad Mendes to claim the interim featherweight belt, affording him a shot at Jose Aldo – a fight that will go down as an all-timer in the promotion’s history.

The Brazilian had not lost for more than a decade when the pair met, but it was all over in 13 seconds as the Irishman recorded the fastest ever knockout in a UFC title fight.

A devastating counter-punch sent Aldo to the floor before McGregor sealed the win with several brutal hammerfists that confirmed his rise to superstardom in a seismic moment for the sport.

Next up for McGregor was Nate Diaz and a chance to follow up his statement win over Aldo. Yet fans were stunned as he lost his first UFC fight in a result that very few saw coming.

The fight only came about after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of UFC 196 due to injury – just 12 days before he was set to defend his lightweight title against the Irishman.

Moving from 155 pounds to 170 pounds, a 25 pound step-up from featherweight to welterweight, Diaz forced a submission from McGregor in the second round to claim victory.

“I stormed in and put it all on the line. I took a shot and missed,” he posted on social media after the fight. “I will never apologize for taking a shot. I’ll take this loss like a man. I will not shy away from it. I will not change who I am. If another champion goes up two weights let me know.”

Eight months later, he would look to avenge his previous loss to the American as they met again at UFC 246.

McGregor started the fight well, dropping Diaz on several occasions inside the first few rounds. His opponent turned the screw in the third though as he rocked Mac with a flurry of punches as the fight threatened to get away from the Irishman.

But McGregor recovered superbly from Diaz’s barrage of blows as he fought his way back into the contest, getting the majority decision from the judges after the fifth and final round.

After getting revenge on Diaz, McGregor took on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and became the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

The then-28-year-old added the lightweight championship to his featherweight strap as he knocked out Alvarez in the second round.

McGregor knocked his opponent down three times inside the first round, securing victory three minutes into the second in what was UFC’s debut in New York at Madison Square Gardens.

It would then be nearly two years before McGregor’s next fight as he came up against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The fight felt for many as a clear ‘changing of the guard’ moment, but the chaos that erupted after the contest and the ugly scenes that followed that overshadowed the night.

After forcing McGregor to tap out in the fourth round with a Rear Naked Choke, Khabib started a brawl as he exited the octagon and attacked Dillon Danis, who was training with Mac at the time.

It was bedlam inside the arena as objects were thrown, with Dana White saying afterwards that he felt “sick” over what he had witnessed.

McGregor did come back with a win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, but his last two fights have both gone down as defeats to the same man, Dustin Poirier.

The pair fought in the UFC back in 2014, before meeting again in January and July of 2021 respectively.

Although McGregor got the win 10 years ago, it is Poirier who holds the bragging rights over the two as he managed to secure back-to-back victories over the Irishman.

The most memorable of which proved to be me McGregor’s last fight inside the octagon, where Poirier secured victory after the 35-year-old sustained a broken leg inside the first round.

Here is McGregor’s UFC record and list of opponents in full:

WIN: vs Marcus Brimage, April 6, 2013. KO/TKO (Punches).



WIN: vs Max Holloway, August 17, 2013. Unanimous decision.



WIN: vs Diego Brandao, July 19, 2014. KO/TKO (Punch).



WIN: vs Dustin Poirier, September 27, 2014. KO/TKO (Punch).



WIN: vs Dennis Siver, January 18, 2015. KO/TKO (Punch).



WIN: vs Chad Mendes, July 11, 2014. KO/TKO (Punch).



WIN: vs Jose Aldo, December 12, 2015. KO/TKO (Punch).



LOSS: vs Nate Diaz, March 5, 2016. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).



WIN: vs Nate Diaz, August 20, 2016. Majority decision.



WIN: vs Eddie Alvarez, November 12, 2016. KO/TKO (Punches).



LOSS: vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, October 6, 2018. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).



WIN: vs Donald Cerrone, January 18, 2020. KO/TKO (Punches).



LOSS: vs Dustin Poirier, January 23, 2021. KO/TKO (Punches).



LOSS: vs Dustin Poirier, July 10, 2021. KO/TKO.

Conor McGregor boxing record

McGregor has a 0-1 boxing record, losing the one fight he has had in the sport against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 2017 fight was talked about around the world as one of the UFC’s most iconic personalities took on a five-weight world champion to secure a 50-0 record.

The Irishman made it to 10 rounds with Mayweather – coming out of a retirement for a $300m pay day – before a flurry of blows caused the referee to step in, perhaps a bit too early, at least in the eyes of McGregor.

“I thought it was close and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage,” he said. “I was just a little fatigued.”

Mayweather meanwhile was surprised how hard he had to work for the win, something that he believed he had to do for the sake of the sport.

“He was a lot better than I thought,” the American said. “But I was the better man. I guaranteed everybody this would not go the distance. Boxing’s reputation was on the line.”

How to watch UFC 303

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday, June 29, where Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will star as the card’s headline fight.

For all the important pre-fight information, including the card in full, early prelims, prelims and details of how to watch the event, head on over to our UFC 303 hub.

