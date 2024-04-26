SportsMMA

Conor McGregor issued major knockout warning during long-awaited UFC return

Matthew Legros
Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has warned Conor McGregor that he faces the risk of a first round knockout during his upcoming return fight against Michael Chandler this summer.

McGregor has not fought since his technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. But the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion took the MMA world by storm when he announced his comeback.

The 35-year-old will take on No. 7 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. Ahead of the anticipated lightweight bout, Arman Tsarukyan – the current No. 1 ranked fighter at 155 pounds behind champion Islam Makhachev – spoke to Michael Bisping and warned McGregor that Chandler will look to knock him out from the onset.

“He [Chandler] never use his brain. He always fights for the fan. That’s why, he’s going to try to knock him out. He’s so dangerous in the first round. I feel like he can finish Conor in the first round,” The Armenian MMA fighter said.

Chandler has won 11 of his 23 victories by way of knockout. The Tennessee native has a fear factor tied to his name, but so does McGregor, who has delivered 19 KO’s in his 22 wins. McGregor is also lauded for his superb technical skills, something that Tsarukyan believes will be decisive the fight if it goes anywhere past the first round.

“If it’s going to be second round, third round, he’s [Chandler] going to lose that fight, because he got to knock him out in the first round or he’s going to lose the fight. Conor, I feel like he’s better. His condition is better and like he’s smarter than Chandler.”

By the time McGregor gets back in the Octagon on June 29, that will make it nearly three years since he’s last competed in a professional match. Nevertheless, McGregor has only been knocked out twice in his career, both times by Poirier.

Rustiness could play a huge role in how ‘The Notorious’ performs on fight night, as Chandler – who is also coming off of a lengthy 17-month absence – will look to keep McGregor on his toes from the opening clap.

