McGregor Forever: Release date, trailer, and more on the Conor McGregor Netflix doc

A new documentary about legendary UFC warrior Conor McGregor is heading to Netflix this month – here’s everything we know about the series, including release date and trailer.

Conor McGregor is a legend in the UFC game. The Irish mixed martial artist became Featherweight and Lightweight UFC champion, while he also won Cage Warriors at both weights.

In that time, he’s also headlined the biggest pay-per-view events in the history of the sport, with his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 still holding the record with 2.4 million buys.

He’s colorful inside the ring, and just as big a character outside, qualities which a new Netflix documentary will be spotlighting as he bids to make a comeback.

McGregor Forever streams on Netflix on May 17, 2023.

The series consists of four, hour-long episodes, all of which are expected to release that day.

McGregor Forever is directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra. Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Audie Attar, Peter Berg and Matt Goldberg are executive producers.

McGregor Forever trailer

The trailer for McGregor Forever dropped yesterday, and can be viewed below...

The trailer depicts McGregor breaking his leg while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. It also shows him recovering from that injury, as he battles to get back into the ring.

What’s McGregor Forever about?

Here’s the official synopsis for McGregor Forever: “In 2021, Conor McGregor faced one of the most demanding years of his career. Three fights in twelve months with the eyes of the world watching.

“This series will put you in the room with one of the greatest mixed martial arts stars on the planet as he takes on the most important battle of his career.

“Now, as the superstar who put the sport on the map prepares for his return to the octagon, you get a behind the scenes look at how Conor got here and why he’s still the driving force in the UFC.”

McGregor Forever will be streaming from May 17, while you can check out more TV and Movie coverage via the below previews…

