When is The Witcher Season 3 Vol 2 on Netflix?

The Witcher Season 3 just dropped on Netflix, but when will Volume 2 be released? Here’s what you need to know.

The world of The Witcher is about to change. We’re now three seasons deep, not to mention the Blood Origin and Nightmare of the Wolf spinoffs, but a major switcheroo is coming: Henry Cavill will vacate the role of Geralt and hand his sword over to Liam Hemsworth.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” he wrote in an earlier statement.

Article continues after ad

After the first five episodes in Volume 1, fans will be curious when to expect The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 on Netflix – so, here’s what you need to know.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 27, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All five episodes will be available to watch on the same date, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly.

The official synopsis for the third season reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Article continues after ad

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other coverage here.