Henry Cavill says it was an “honor” working on The Witcher when reflecting on Season 3

Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has bid farewell to the White Wolf, with the actor discussing his third and final season as Geralt of Rivia and what he looks forward to seeing from the show as it continues on without him.

The third season of The Witcher is set to drop on Netflix across the next two months. While this is in no way the final season of the show, for many fans it feels as though it is. The reason being that Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, will not be coming back and will instead be replaced by The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth moving forward.

As a result, the press surrounding The Witcher season 3 has largely been about giving Cavill a massive send-off. With fans as well as his co-stars sad to see the ex-Superman actor moving on from the show given how fantastic his performance has been as The White Wolf.

During the recent Netflix festival Tudum, the main cast of The Witcher dropped into Brazil to reflect on the upcoming season of the show.

Netflix The Witcher season 3 will be the final outing for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

When on stage, Cavill was given the podium to talk about his experience on the show, expressing his appreciation for the series itself and the people he was able to meet and work with during these three seasons as Geralt.

Henry Cavill reflects on The Witcher and leaving after season 3

“I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here,” Cavill began, “because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys. You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort.

And believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, [I] just want to say I’m gonna miss you. I’m gonna miss you very much.”

The first half of The Witcher season is set to drop on Netflix on June 29, 2023. The second half will then be available to watch a month later on July 27, 2023.

