The Witcher Season 4: Everything we know

The Witcher Season 3 just wrapped up with its shocking final episodes, but where will the series go from here? Here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix, including any release date updates, cast, plot details, and more.

Changes are afoot for The Witcher TV series: Henry Cavill’s leaving as Geralt; there are writers and actors striking for fairer pay in the streaming era; and the end of Season 3 killed off numerous main characters.

But the show must go on – there are monsters and monarchs to slay, as the fight for Ciri’s Elder blood continues.

While fans are busy binge-watching the latest batch of episodes, here’s what we know about The Witcher Season 4 so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher Season 3!

Will there be a The Witcher Season 4?

Yes, Netflix renewed The Witcher for Season 4 back in October 2022, before Season 3 had even aired. More recently, it also renewed the show for Season 5.

Although the streamer normally waits to see how a series performs, it’s a different situation with big name franchises – and that includes The Witcher, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books of the same name.

So if you’ve already made your way through the entirety of the third chapter, don’t fret, as there’s plenty more fantasy action in development.

Is there a The Witcher Season 4 release date?

No, The Witcher Season 4 doesn’t have a release date yet – and we may be waiting a while.

According to the FTIA’s production list, the fourth run is slated to start filming in September 2023. However, Redanian Intelligence claims that the crew are now eyeing up the start of 2024 instead.

This is yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but if it were to be delayed, it’s likely due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, which are fighting for fairer pay in the streaming era – you can read more about the writers strike here and the actors strike here.

That being said, since much of The Witcher is filmed internationally, it may be permitted to keep filming anyway, as is the case with other shows like House of the Dragon Season 2 and The Rings of Power Season 2.

We'll be sure to keep this space updated when new information rolls in.

The Witcher Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

One of the biggest and most significant talking points about The Witcher Season 4 is the fact that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Other cast and characters expected to return include:

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla, aka Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid

Cavill announced his departure from the show in October 2022, leaving fans devastated. But while many have a lot to say about the recasting, there are some who are feeling hopeful about Hemsworth stepping into the role – including the cast members:

The Man of Steel star expressed his excitement about passing the torch to Hemsworth, taking to Instagram to write: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Lionsgate/Netflix

Hemsworth shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher Season 4 plot: What will it be about?

Netflix is yet to release any specific plot details for The Witcher Season 4 – but we can hazard a guess. Consider this your final spoiler warning…

In the Season 3 finale, Ciri finds herself fighting alongside The Rats, a gang of teenage bandits and outlaws who are known for stealing from the rich for their own material gain. The group is set to get their own spinoff TV show, but it’s believed they’ll also feature in Season 4 of the flagship series now that Ciri has joined them.

Netflix

Based on the order of Sapkowski’s books, it would make sense for Season 4 to deal with the events of Baptism of Fire, which picks up with Geralt recovering from the Thanedd Island coup and Ciri’s involvement with The Rats – all of which ties into the end of Season 3.

Without giving too much away, the book deals with more conflicts and action-packed battles, with Geralt creating a new team who must face major challenges and complications together.

We'll be sure to keep this space updated upon plot announcements.

Is there a The Witcher Season 4 trailer?

No, since The Witcher Season 4 is still in early development, it’ll be some time before we’re close to seeing a trailer. Until then, check out the trailer for Season 3 Part 2:

We'll drop the Season 4 trailer in this space when it arrives.

That’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix. You can check out our other coverage below: