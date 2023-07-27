The Witcher Season 3 has drawn to a close, marking the end of Henry Cavill’s Geralt – here’s a breakdown of the third chapter’s ending.

Though Netflix has renewed The Witcher for Seasons 4 and 5, fans are still reeling from the revelation that the third chapter is Henry Cavill’s last, with Liam Hemsworth set to step in as the white-haired monster hunter.

But it’s best to put this information aside while watching the latest batch of episodes, including the explosive Season 3 finale, which sees alliances torn, a shocking death, and a union that has major implications for the franchise’s future on the small screen.

So, now that Season 3 Part 2 is here, we’ve broken down the ending, as we answer the questions: does Liam Hemsworth appear? Does Cavill’s Geralt die? And what in the world has happened to Ciri? Warning: major spoilers ahead for The Witcher Season 3!

The Witcher Season 3 ending explained: Does Liam Hemsworth appear?

No, Liam Hemsworth doesn’t make an appearance as Geralt at the end of The Witcher Season 3.

It’s been confirmed that The Hunger Games star will pick up the moniker in Season 4 and beyond, but some fans speculated whether Cavill’s Geralt would transform into Hemsworth’s version at the end of Season 3.

However, this isn’t the case, with the Man of Steel appearing as the character right through to the finale.

The Witcher Season 3 ending explained: Does Henry Cavill’s Geralt die?

No, Henry Cavill’s Geralt doesn’t die at the end of The Witcher Season 3 – but he is injured.

While we know Hemsworth is set to take over the character in the future, a number of fans suggested Cavill’s Geralt might be killed, only for Hemsworth’s iteration to be a resurrection of sorts in Season 4. As said by one on Twitter: “My guess is that Henry Cavill’s Geralt dies or something and is resurrected next season.”

This looked even likelier following the events of Episode 6, in which Geralt and Vilgefortz duked it out – only for Vilgefortz to win the fight. After their battle, Geralt spends much of his time recovering from his injuries, and for a long while it didn’t look like he was going to make it.

However, he pulls through and continues his hunt for Ciri. At the end of the finale, while travelling with Jaskier, Geralt kills a whole group of Nilfgaardian soldiers, believing that Ciri is with Emperor Emhyr (turns out, it’s the fake Ciri who’s in Nilfgaard).

Geralt spares one of the guards to send a message back to the empire: “I will free Ciri.”

The Witcher Season 3 ending explained: What happens to Ciri?

The ending of Season 3 sets up a new chapter for the show, as Ciri joins a group of rogue bandits known in The Witcher world as The Rats.

Much of Episode 7 involves the aftermath of Ciri portalling to the Korath desert. Joined by a mystical unicorn, she encounters visions of her grandmother Calanthe, her mother Pavetta, and a mysterious woman known as Falka.

Falka was a former princess of Redania who led a rebellion against the ruling monarchs. She was eventually captured and killed, but promised at the time that a girl with Elder Blood would avenge her in the future.

On the verge of death in the harsh terrain of the desert, Falka convinces Ciri to embrace her powers and use fire magic – a taboo amongst those who are able to use it. Ciri admits it “feels good,” and Falka tells her: “You will change everything,” before pushing her into the flames.

As they engulf her body, causing the power to rush through her, she hears voices of Geralt and Yennefer suffering, leading Ciri to shout: “I relinquish my powers.”

In the finale, Ciri is seen tied up in a tavern, seemingly captured by outlaws who know there’s a hefty reward for her capture.

However, she’s set free by The Rats, a gang of teenage outlaws who are known for stealing from the rich for their own material gain. The group is set to get their own spinoff TV show, but it’s believed they’ll also feature in Season 4 of the flagship series now that Ciri has joined them.

She gains their trust by killing one of the kidnappers – her first in cold blood. When asked by The Rats member Mistle for her name, Ciri replies, “Call me Falka,” marking a significant point in Ciri’s journey.

It’s here that she’s stripped of everything – her royal background, her Witcher training, her connection to magic – and starts a new life fuelled by anger and rebellion.

