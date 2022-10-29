Henry Cavill exits The Witcher as Liam Hemsworth becomes Geralt of Rivia in Season 4

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Henry Cavill is set to relinquish his role as Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher Season 3, passing on the role to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4.

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, thanks to the immense appeal of CDProjektRed’s iconic gaming franchise.

Based on the titular book series written by Andrzej Sapkowski, many fans of the show will undoubtedly be tuning in for Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

Ahead of The Witcher Season 3 and Cavill’s return to the DCEU, it has been confirmed that he will be passing on the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 4

It has been confirmed by Netflix that Henry Cavill will be departing from The Witcher, following the arrival of Season 3. The third season, which wrapped filming in September, is set to release in 2023.

While fans of the show may be upset to learn of Cavill’s exit, the showrunners have already appointed a new actor to take up the mantle: Liam Hemsworth.

“It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3,” confirmed the official Witcher TV show account.

Amid the release of the long-anticipated Black Adam movie, Henry Cavill confirmed his return to the DCEU as Superman. Cavill had last filmed scenes as Superman for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, marking a six-year gap between donning the cape once more.

Cavill waved goodbye to the role via Instagram, sharing a heartfelt letter to his fans. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” Cavill said.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” added Cavill.

Hemsworth was equally as excited too, as he said via his account: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” Hemsworth declared.

It is possible that Cavill’s heroic duties and starring in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare have clashed with appearing in future seasons of The Witcher.

However, as we await the twists and turns of The Witcher Season 3 – this is purely speculative, for now.