The Witcher Season 3 trailer sets up epic finale for Henry Cavill

Netflix has dropped The Witcher Season 3 trailer, with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia front and center for the very last time.

The Witcher is widely considered to be one of the more successful adaptations, drawing from Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, which went on to spawn CD Projekt’s fantasy action role-playing video games.

When Season 1 dropped in 2019, it proved a major victory for Netflix, and two years later Season 2 arrived to similar acclaim. Unfortunately, the subsequent spin-off Blood Origin failed to land in the same way, even with Michelle Yeoh among the cast.

Article continues after ad

But those who were left disappointed by the prequel series are in for a treat, as Season 3 of the OG fantasy drama is on the horizon.

Netflix teases what’s in store for Geralt and Ciri in The Witcher Season 3 trailer

You can watch the first trailer for The Witcher Season 3 below:

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Witcher Season 3 today, teasing what’s in store for Geralt (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to protect Ciri (Freya Allan) from those who want to exploit her power.

The official synopsis for the third chapter reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Article continues after ad

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Although the teaser has fans hyped, its arrival is bittersweet, as it was confirmed last year that Henry Cavill will leave after Season 3. However, he’s set to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, with both actors sharing their seal of approval.

Article continues after ad

In a statement on Instagram, Cavill reiterated the news while expressing his excitement about handing the reins to Hemsworth. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games star said he’s “over the moon” about the opportunity as he’s a “Witcher fan”, adding: “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Article continues after ad

To read more about The Witcher Season 3, head here. And you can check out our other coverage here.