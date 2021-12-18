The Witcher cosplayer celebrates Season 2 release as magnificent Ciri

The Witcher Season 2 kicked off on Netflix on December 17 after a two-year break, and to celebrate the occasion, cosplayer Michaela Lee spectacularly transformed herself into Ciri.

The Witcher TV series debuted on Netflix back in December 2019. It was a commercial and critical success right out of the gate. As a result, Netflix renewed it for a second season while the first was still underway.

Its development was delayed time and time again throughout 2020. However, it finally released on December 17 — just in time for the holiday season.

To add to the excitement, cosplayers have been dishing up incredible transformations into their favorite characters. But while they’ve all been fantastic, Michaela Lee’s fantastic take on Ciri is one of the best ones yet.

Michaela’s Ciri cosplay is perfect. It’s got everything from the ashen hair and white shirt to the brown pants, boots, belt, straps, and gloves. The scar on her cheek is a nice touch, too. She also didn’t forget about the sword.

What’s more, the scenery in the background of the photos makes the cosplay look even better. The first picture is a shot of her leaning against a tree. The second depicts her taking a stroll through the woods — much like a scene in the show.

A good chunk of Michaela’s followers commented on her Ciri cosplay. They described it as amazing, beautiful, powerful, and more. It’s gotten them hyped for The Witcher Season 2.

Michaela has dished up many incredible cosplays throughout the years. In October 2021, her fiery take on Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado caught our eye. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for the future.