Will there be a FUBAR Season 2? Season 1 of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led series just dropped on Netflix, but is there going to be a second chapter?

The throat-screaming, cigar-smoking, one-liner icon that is Arnie is synonymous with the action genre, having carved a career for himself on the big screen with hits such as The Terminator, Predator, and Commando.

Fans have high hopes for his latest outing – a Netflix series inspired by his 1994 action-comedy True Lies, which centers on a CIA agent living a double life. In FUBAR, Arnie’s character is set to retire, only to be called in for one last job.

Article continues after ad

While there’s much excitement about the star’s jump to the small screen, we wrote in our review that FUBAR is “a paint-by-numbers story” that “piles on the one-liners like a 12-gauge shotgun.” Nonetheless, there are some high notes to the show, especially for die-hard Arnie fans – so, here’s everything you need to know about if there’ll be a second season.

Will there be a FUBAR Season 2?

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t renewed FUBAR for a Season 2 – but that’s not to say it couldn’t happen.

Article continues after ad

Without giving away any spoilers so early in the game, the finale leaves open the opportunity to continue the story in various ways. But if a second run were to get the greenlight, the creators would have to get a move on, given Arnie’s age and the fact that he doesn’t want to play it down on screen.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Austrian Oak said: “[Executive producer] David Ellison came to me with the idea of a TV show. I said, ‘It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn’t try to get around my age – let’s play my age.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, whether or not FUBAR will continue past Season 1 depends on numerous factors, including whether Arnie and Co would want to return and if the ratings are high enough, for long enough.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If it makes it to the top 10 charts and stays there for some time, then it’s in with a chance. Normally, the streaming platform waits at least 28 days before making a decision in order to take stock of those crucial first several weeks, although it has been known to give the go-ahead sooner.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new information rolls in.

FUBAR is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2