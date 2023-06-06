The Out-Laws: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The Out-Laws is a new action-comedy heading to Netflix this summer – here’s everything we know about the star-studded movie, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Netflix has had serious success making movies that combine action and comedy, with the likes of Red Notice, Day Shift, Game Over, Man!, The Adam Project, and the Murder Mystery movies proving to be big hits for the streamer.

Next month, a new movie that combines both genres is heading to Netflix, with a cast that’s filled with both TV and movie stars.

So this is everything we know about The Out-Laws, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

The Out-Laws hits Netflix on July 7, 2023.

That’s a Friday, when it will be competing with a couple of eagerly anticipated theatrical releases – horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door, and R-rated comedy Joy Ride.

The Out-Laws trailer

The trailer for The Out-Laws dropped June 5, 2023, and can be viewed below:

It features the requisite comedy and action, a couple of cool cameos, and a questionable Irish accent from Irishman Pierce Brosnan. As well as a cracking James Bond joke.

“He’s a rogue, he’s an outsider. He’s a kind of lost soul. He and his wife are not who they say they are,” Brosnan tells Netflix of his character. “We come into town because our daughter’s getting married, and I do not take to this young man, in any shape or form. I find him to be not worthy of my daughter’s heart. And I give him a very hard time in the process of him trying to woo her.”

The Out-Laws cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast of The Out-Laws, including a list of characters and the actors who play them:

Adam Devine as Owen Browning

Pierce Brosnan and Billy McDermott

Ellen Barkin as Lilly McDermott

Nina Dobrev as Parker McDermott

Julie Hagerty as Margie

Richard Kind as Neil

Michael Rooker as Roger

Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan

Lil Rey Howery as Tyree

Blake Anderson as RJ

Lauren Lapkus as Phoebe

Laci Mosley as Marisol

The film is directed by Tyler Spindel – from a script by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove – and the helmer sees The Out-Laws as an action version of Meet the Parents.

The Out-Laws plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Out-Laws: “Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

“Click, click, there’s a gun to my head, and my bank is being held hostage, and my bank is being robbed,” Devine tells Netflix of his character’s dilemma. “And essentially, they say something that leads me to believe it’s my in-laws, and I have to figure out, ‘Is it [them]or is it not?’”

The Out-Laws is out on July 7, and you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

